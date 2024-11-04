The Block has been chock-full of drama in 2024, but arguably the biggest thing to happen this season has been Kylie and Brad’s walkout in the final week.

The green team leaving the show has prompted viewers to ask the question: will Kylie and Brad be attending auction day? Here’s what we know.

Kylie left The Block in week 12. (Credit: Nine)

On Sunday night’s episode, Kylie walked off and told producers, “I don’t want to come back for auction, I don’t want to come back and have to deal with them. I don’t.”

She also added that she would forfeit any potential profit and prize money if it meant she didn’t need to return.

Host Scott Cam then told the remaining contestants the next day, “It’s a really disappointing situation that we’ve found ourselves in.

“The competition now is between four houses only. Kylie and Brad are not returning.”

Brad remained tight-lipped about whether they’ll attend auction day. (Credit: Nine)

However, last week, the Cairns-based couple were spotted in both Melbourne and Phillip Island, prompting speculation that they could be visiting their house before it goes to auction on 9 November.

But it remains to be seen whether the couple will actually be in attendance on the day.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia recently, Brad revealed, “That’s something that I am still talking to my wife about, we don’t know what we’re doing.

“It’s not ruled out, I guess we will see,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether the green team are in attendance on the day. (Credit: Nine)

However, sources have also told Yahoo Lifestyle that there’s a “secret clause” that will allow Kylie and Brad to skip out on the auction, but still take home any profit and prize money won for their house.

“If that property sells for over the price guides and they haven’t attended the auction — most of the other contestants think the couple shouldn’t be able to collect any of the money the house makes,” a source told the publication.

Their fellow contestants are reportedly frustrated over this possibility, as house four was “the least completed property and other builders just finished it off and made a lot of the remaining decisions.”

“It seems unreasonable not to finish your house and still be eligible for the same percentages,” they added.

