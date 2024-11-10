Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Every room from Maddy & Charlotte’s winning house on The Block 2024

Can we move in?
maddy charlotte the block

The Block Phillip Island has officially wrapped up for 2024, and what a season it was!

We had the start of the Moditerranean style, the ultimate holiday home from Ricky and Haydn, and a dark luxe dream from Kylie and Brad.

But the auction results speak for themselves: sisters Maddy and Charlotte’s house is a winner!

While the young renovators only joined the show halfway through, their home showed no signs of a team playing catch up. Let’s take a look at all the rooms (including those designed by former contestants Jesse and Paige).

jesse paige bathroom the block
Credit: Nine

Guest Bathroom

Jesse & Paige

Scores for this week:

  • Jesse & Paige – 18 ½ 
  • Courtney & Grant – 28
  • Ricky & Haydn – 24
  • Kylie & Brad – 22
  • Kristian & Mimi – 28 ½
guest bedroom jesse paige the block
Credit: Nine

Guest Bedroom

Jesse & Paige

Scores for this week:

  • Jesse & Paige – 27
  • Courtney & Grant – 27 ½ 
  • Ricky & Haydn – 22
  • Kylie & Brad – 22
  • Kristian & Mimi – 28
week 3 main bathroom jesse paige the block
Credit: Nine

Main Ensuite

Jesse & Paige

Scores for this week:

  • Jesse & Paige – 27 ½ 
  • Courtney & Grant – 28
  • Ricky & Haydn – 4
  • Kylie & Brad – 23
  • Kristian & Mimi – 21 ½
week 4 guest bedroom jesse paige
Credit: Nine

Guest Bedroom

Jesse & Paige

Scores for this week:

  • Jesse & Paige – 26 ½ 
  • Courtney & Grant – 27
  • Ricky & Haydn – 26 ½ 
  • Kylie & Brad – 27 ½ 
  • Kristian & Mimi – 28
week 5 maddy charlotte main bedroom
Credit: Nine

Main Bedroom

Maddy & Charlotte

Scores for this week:

  • Maddy & Charlotte – 24 ½   
  • Courtney & Grant – 28
  • Ricky & Haydn – 21 ½  
  • Kylie & Brad –  27 ½  
  • Kristian & Mimi – 28
week 6 kitchen maddy charlotte the block
Credit: Nine

Kitchen

Maddy & Charlotte

Scores for this week:

  • Maddy & Charlotte – 29
  • Courtney & Grumpy – 27
  • Ricky & Haydn – 23
  • Kylie & Brad – 28 ½ 
  • Kristian & Mimi – 26 ½
maddy charlotte bathroom week 7 the block
Credit: Nine

Mezzanine Ensuite

Maddy & Charlotte

Scores for this week:

  •  Maddy & Charlotte – 27 ½ 
  •  Courtney & Grumpy – 24 
  •  Ricky & Haydn – 25
  •  Kylie & Brad – 24 
  • Kristian & Mimi – 24 ½
week 8 living dining maddy charlotte the block
Credit: Nine

Living and Dining

Maddy & Charlotte

Scores for this week:

  • Maddy & Charlotte – 25 ½ 
  • Courtney & Grumpy – 26 ½ 
  • Ricky & Haydn – 25 
  • Kylie & Brad – 29 ½ 
  • Kristian & Mimi – 23 ½
office and rumpus maddy and charlotte the block
Credit: Nine

Office and Rumpus

Maddy & Charlotte

Scores for this week:

  • Maddy & Charlotte – 28
  • Courtney & Grumpy – 23 ½ 
  • Ricky & Haydn – 28
  • Kylie & Brad – 16
  • Kristian & Mimi – 12 ½
laundry maddy charlotte the block
Credit: Nine

Bedroom and Laundry

Maddy & Charlotte

Scores for this week:

  • Maddy & Charlotte – 20
  • Courtney & Grumpy – 28 ½ 
  • Ricky & Haydn – 29
  • Kylie & Brad – 22 ½ 
  • Kristian & Mimi – 20 ½
maddy and charlotte the block backyard
Credit: Nine

Backyard

Maddy & Charlotte

Scores for this week:

  • Maddy & Charlotte – 37
  • Courtney & Grumpy – 39
  • Ricky & Haydn – 32
  • Kylie & Brad – 27
  • Kristian & Mimi – 35
front yard maddy charlotte
Credit: Nine

Front Yard and Facade

Maddy & Charlotte

Scores for this week:

  • Maddy & Charlotte – 31
  • Courtney & Grumpy – 38
  • Ricky & Haydn – 36 ½
  • Kylie & Brad – 26
  • Kristian & Mimi – 31 ½
Profile picture of Elizabeth Barry
Elizabeth Barry Digital Managing Editor

Elizabeth is the Digital Managing Editor for New Idea, TV WEEK, Woman's Day and Now to Love. She has over 10 years experience with a number of Australian and international publications including the Sydney Morning Herald, Mamamia, Finder, the ABC, 7 News and more. If you can't find her watching the latest episode of MAFS she will be keeping up with the royals.

