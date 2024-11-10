The Block Phillip Island has officially wrapped up for 2024, and what a season it was!
We had the start of the Moditerranean style, the ultimate holiday home from Ricky and Haydn, and a dark luxe dream from Kylie and Brad.
But the auction results speak for themselves: sisters Maddy and Charlotte’s house is a winner!
While the young renovators only joined the show halfway through, their home showed no signs of a team playing catch up. Let’s take a look at all the rooms (including those designed by former contestants Jesse and Paige).
Guest Bathroom
Jesse & Paige
Scores for this week:
- Jesse & Paige – 18 ½
- Courtney & Grant – 28
- Ricky & Haydn – 24
- Kylie & Brad – 22
- Kristian & Mimi – 28 ½
Guest Bedroom
Jesse & Paige
Scores for this week:
- Jesse & Paige – 27
- Courtney & Grant – 27 ½
- Ricky & Haydn – 22
- Kylie & Brad – 22
- Kristian & Mimi – 28
Main Ensuite
Jesse & Paige
Scores for this week:
- Jesse & Paige – 27 ½
- Courtney & Grant – 28
- Ricky & Haydn – 4
- Kylie & Brad – 23
- Kristian & Mimi – 21 ½
Guest Bedroom
Jesse & Paige
Scores for this week:
- Jesse & Paige – 26 ½
- Courtney & Grant – 27
- Ricky & Haydn – 26 ½
- Kylie & Brad – 27 ½
- Kristian & Mimi – 28
Main Bedroom
Maddy & Charlotte
Scores for this week:
- Maddy & Charlotte – 24 ½
- Courtney & Grant – 28
- Ricky & Haydn – 21 ½
- Kylie & Brad – 27 ½
- Kristian & Mimi – 28
Kitchen
Maddy & Charlotte
Scores for this week:
- Maddy & Charlotte – 29
- Courtney & Grumpy – 27
- Ricky & Haydn – 23
- Kylie & Brad – 28 ½
- Kristian & Mimi – 26 ½
Mezzanine Ensuite
Maddy & Charlotte
Scores for this week:
- Maddy & Charlotte – 27 ½
- Courtney & Grumpy – 24
- Ricky & Haydn – 25
- Kylie & Brad – 24
- Kristian & Mimi – 24 ½
Living and Dining
Maddy & Charlotte
Scores for this week:
- Maddy & Charlotte – 25 ½
- Courtney & Grumpy – 26 ½
- Ricky & Haydn – 25
- Kylie & Brad – 29 ½
- Kristian & Mimi – 23 ½
Office and Rumpus
Maddy & Charlotte
Scores for this week:
- Maddy & Charlotte – 28
- Courtney & Grumpy – 23 ½
- Ricky & Haydn – 28
- Kylie & Brad – 16
- Kristian & Mimi – 12 ½
Bedroom and Laundry
Maddy & Charlotte
Scores for this week:
- Maddy & Charlotte – 20
- Courtney & Grumpy – 28 ½
- Ricky & Haydn – 29
- Kylie & Brad – 22 ½
- Kristian & Mimi – 20 ½
Backyard
Maddy & Charlotte
Scores for this week:
- Maddy & Charlotte – 37
- Courtney & Grumpy – 39
- Ricky & Haydn – 32
- Kylie & Brad – 27
- Kristian & Mimi – 35
Front Yard and Facade
Maddy & Charlotte
Scores for this week:
- Maddy & Charlotte – 31
- Courtney & Grumpy – 38
- Ricky & Haydn – 36 ½
- Kylie & Brad – 26
- Kristian & Mimi – 31 ½