The Block Phillip Island has officially wrapped up for 2024, and what a season it was!

We had the start of the Moditerranean style, the ultimate holiday home from Ricky and Haydn, and a dark luxe dream from Kylie and Brad.

But the auction results speak for themselves: sisters Maddy and Charlotte’s house is a winner!

While the young renovators only joined the show halfway through, their home showed no signs of a team playing catch up. Let’s take a look at all the rooms (including those designed by former contestants Jesse and Paige).

