EXCLUSIVE: Mitch and Mark recap week two of The Block 2025

The Block 2025 is officially underway, and who better to break down all the drama and design decisions than beloved former contestants Mitch and Mark?

Having already dished their honest opinions on this year’s five teams, the boys are back to give Woman’s Day their honest opinions on this week’s room reveals for the first lot of bathrooms!

Mitch and Mark are dishing on The Block 2025 for Woman’s Day.

NO EXCUSES

Settling in on the couch, the boys dive straight into this week’s room challenge, which saw the five teams renovate their first bathrooms.

“On the current Block we see no reason why you cannot finish a room, and we see no reason why you cannot fully tile a bathroom,” the boys begin, taking a clear shot at couple Han and Can, who did not finish their bathroom due to tiling and waterproofing issues.

“We’ve done 30 of these bathrooms, eight of them on The Block, all tiled,” they add, insinuating that it shouldn’t be too hard to finish in time for judging.

They also picked up on the fact that several of the teams adopted the same “trend” of “browns and earthy tones”, which resulted in three bathrooms looking very similar.

“Another thing to be careful of, because there’s always a trend. At the moment, it’s all about the browns and earthy tones. Be careful, because we end up with three bathrooms [looking] samey, samey,” they continue.

“On this Block,, you have to distinguish yourself because the houses are all the same. And I don’t think the three of you did distinguish yourselves this week.”

Mitch and Mark noticed that Sonny and Alicia and Robby and Mat’s bathrooms looked strikingly similar (Credit: Nine Network)

PROPORTION PRAISE

While they acknowledged that this week’s winners Robby and Mat‘s bathroom looked a little similar to the others, they agreed with judges Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox and Darren Palmer‘s comments.

“You got the proportions right. You got a beautiful finish in your bathroom. Nice towel rails. Everything was just right. So congratulations, guys. We agree with the judges. You got it right.”

Robby and Mat won the first week of The Block for their first bathroom. (Credit: Nine Network)

Next up, the boys heaped praise on Emma and Ben for trying “something different in terms of their colour palette.”

“You had more tiles on the wall, which I really love. But the workmanship on that curve, don’t do curves for the sake of curves. Not all curves are good, guys,” they laugh.

“And also the placement of the vanity, bit of a problem there. But we liked where you were going with this.”

Mitch and Mark loved Emma and Ben’s use of colour, but questioned the curved shower wall. (Credit: Nine Network)

WILD CARD

Despite the judges’ harsh criticism of Han and Can’s unfinished bathroom, Mitch and Mark called the couple their “wild card” of the week.

“We loved where you were heading, guys. Just finish. But all tile walls, [we] like your tile choices, like your color palette, it was a bit of fun. It was calm,” they say.

“It wasn’t necessarily right for the area, but the homes are different for the area. They are not typical Daylesford houses. So I loved where you were going with it. Keep going.”

Overall, the boys say it’s been a “great start” to the season.

Check back next week to see what Mitch and Mark have to say about the kids’ bedrooms.

Despite not finishing, Mitch and Mark called Han and Can’s bathroom their “wild card” of the week. (Credit: Nine Network)

