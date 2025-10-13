Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle Daily Life

We’ve found the perfect lunch boxes that deserve a spot in your back-to-school rotation

From Bento to Bluey, the options are endless.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor
Child eating lunch from a blue bento lunchbox with various snacks and fruits on a table.

One of the hardest decisions for most parents is what to pack the kids for lunch. However, before it comes to that you must make another difficult decision: Which lunch box is best for school?

Advertisement

You want something practical yet suitable to their tastes in terms of designs, small enough to fit into their bag but also big enough to store all the essentials, and durable to last the whole year – and even longer – yet affordable, especially if you’re buying for more than one kid.

Which is why we’ve taken on the task of helping you find the best lunchbox for your kid (or kids) to help send them off to school, with our best picks below.

And if you’re looking for the perfect snack to put inside said lunchbox, Mother Earth Baked Oaty Slices are the ultimate lunchbox lifesaver the whole family will love. With greatness baked in, they’re made with real oats, satisfying soft and irresistibly tasty. (RRP $3.30).

The best kids lunchboxes in Australia

Bluey 2 Compartment Box

$11 at Amazon

So you’ve got a Bluey lover in the family, who doesn’t? Luckily there’s no shortage of Bluey-themed school items to keep your little one happy.

SHOP NOW

Bento Lunch Box

$38.47 (usually $54.95) at Stuck On You

Take the humble lunchbox to the next level with a personal touch via Stuck On You. You can add their name and choose from various shapes and colours to match your kid’s preferences.

shop now

Yumbox Lunch Box Tapas 5 Compartment

$55.95 at Biome

This bento-style lunchbox is available in a range of colourways and features five compartments for organisation and a single lid to keep things simple.

shop now

Wildkin Kids Insulated Lunch Box Bag

$62.03 at Amazon

With 804 global ratings by satisfied customers, this insulated lunchbox bag is “beautifully made” and has “space for a decent lunch and easy for the little one to carry when full,” according to one reviewer.

shop now
Advertisement

Smash Blue Stainless Steel Bento 5 Compartment Lunch Box

$16 (usually $32) at Big W

Made from durable stainless steel, this lunchbox has a three-compartment base and a Tritan Lid secured by clips to ensure nothing leaks out – a practical choice for those healthy lunches.

shop now
Advertisement
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Shopping Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor, Entertainment

Chanelle Mansour is the Shopping Editor for Woman's Day. With years of experience across digital and print, she specialises in the intersection of pop culture, fashion, and lifestyle trends. Chanelle’s Black Friday coverage combines cultural insight with careful product research, translating what’s trending on screen and online into smart, style-driven shopping recommendations. Known for her ability to spot viral buys before they take off, she helps readers navigate sales season with confidence, highlighting products that balance entertainment-inspired appeal with lasting value and real-world relevance.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement