We’ve found the perfect lunch boxes that deserve a spot in your back-to-school rotation

One of the hardest decisions for most parents is what to pack the kids for lunch. However, before it comes to that you must make another difficult decision: Which lunch box is best for school?

You want something practical yet suitable to their tastes in terms of designs, small enough to fit into their bag but also big enough to store all the essentials, and durable to last the whole year – and even longer – yet affordable, especially if you’re buying for more than one kid.

Which is why we’ve taken on the task of helping you find the best lunchbox for your kid (or kids) to help send them off to school, with our best picks below.

The best kids lunchboxes in Australia

