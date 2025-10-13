We’ve found the perfect lunch boxes that deserve a spot in your back-to-school rotation

One of the hardest decisions for most parents is what to pack the kids for lunch. However, before it comes to that you must make another difficult decision: Which lunch box is best for school?
You want something practical yet suitable to their tastes in terms of designs, small enough to fit into their bag but also big enough to store all the essentials, and durable to last the whole year – and even longer – yet affordable, especially if you’re buying for more than one kid.
Which is why we’ve taken on the task of helping you find the best lunchbox for your kid (or kids) to help send them off to school, with our best picks below.
The best kids lunchboxes in Australia
Bluey 2 Compartment Box
$11 at Amazon
So you’ve got a Bluey lover in the family, who doesn’t? Luckily there’s no shortage of Bluey-themed school items to keep your little one happy.
Bento Lunch Box
$38.47 (usually $54.95) at Stuck On You
Take the humble lunchbox to the next level with a personal touch via Stuck On You. You can add their name and choose from various shapes and colours to match your kid’s preferences.
Yumbox Lunch Box Tapas 5 Compartment
$55.95 at Biome
This bento-style lunchbox is available in a range of colourways and features five compartments for organisation and a single lid to keep things simple.
Wildkin Kids Insulated Lunch Box Bag
$62.03 at Amazon
With 804 global ratings by satisfied customers, this insulated lunchbox bag is “beautifully made” and has “space for a decent lunch and easy for the little one to carry when full,” according to one reviewer.
Smash Blue Stainless Steel Bento 5 Compartment Lunch Box
$16 (usually $32) at Big W
Made from durable stainless steel, this lunchbox has a three-compartment base and a Tritan Lid secured by clips to ensure nothing leaks out – a practical choice for those healthy lunches.