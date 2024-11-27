As the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 34, have lived their entire lives in the spotlight, but they have remained grounded and continued to prioritise their families.

The two sisters are extremely close with their parents, and sources have alleged that they’ve recently started spending even more time with their father.

Beatrice and Eugenie are seeing their dad more. (Credit: Getty)

Though not working royals, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been in the royal fold their whole lives, and the sisters have remained steadfast in their dedication to their family, particularly their parents.

Sources have told Hello! that Beatrice and Eugenie have started paying more frequent visits to their dad Prince Andrew, who resides at the controversial Royal Lodge. They’ve allegedly been “taking turns” spending weekends with him, bringing their young children along too.

According to the publication, a source said, “The girls take the grandchildren to visit him most weekends. They are spending far more time with him now than they have done in recent years. They are quite close to their father; they seem to be quite protective towards him.”

Recently, the Duke of York was spotted going horseback riding with Beatrice’s three-year-old daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who he is reportedly teaching how to ride.

The young royals with their father. (Credit: Getty)

However, insiders allege that Beatrice and Eugenie’s decision to spend more time with their father could be as a result of the stress he’s under because of the uncertainty of his residence.

A source recently told In Touch that, “Andrew is like a lost puppy these days, constantly leaning on Sarah and their daughters for emotional support. He’s become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets, almost as if they’re his only lifeline.”

The report comes after it was alleged that Prince Andrew had secured enough funds to remain living at the Royal Lodge, which King Charles allegedly wanted to evict him from.

A second source also previously told the publication that, “the two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences. But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard.”

