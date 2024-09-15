It was a big week on The Block, with the departure of Jesse and Paige and subsequent arrival of Maddy and Charlotte causing a major shake up.

To top it all off, the contestants had to create one of the biggest and most important rooms of the house – the master bedroom.

Jesse and Paige’s exit meant Maddy and Charlotte had just 24 hours notice to pack up their lives and head to Phillip Island to take over the renovations for house one. It was a hectic week for the newcomers who were immediately thrown into the thick of The Block, but they successfully finished their room.

All of the contestants’ main bedrooms this week were some of the best ever seen on the show, and the judges had a tough job.

See all the master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe room reveals featured on week five of The Block 2024 below!

(Credit: Nine) Maddy & Charlotte Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte were immediately thrown into the deep end on The Block when they had to pick up where Jesse and Paige left off in house one. They scrambled to find tradesmen to get their master bedroom done in time, and even tried poaching the other house’s plasterers. After a last-minute dash to the finish line, Maddy and Charlotte completed their ‘coastal luxe’ master bedroom. “It’s fresh,” Darren Palmer shared, while Shaynna Blaze was in awe of how well their room turned out considering they only started half-way through the week. They were overall very impressed with the room, but Shaynna gave them some advice on their styling choices. Marty Fox was quick to say that if they were able to produce a room of this calibre in such little time, they could be a real frontrunner in the competition. Overall, Maddy and Charlotte received a score of 24.5 out of 30 for their master bedroom. (Credit: Nine) Courtney & Grant In house two, Courtney and Grant were pressed for time from the get-go, with Grant opting to skip out on this week’s challenge to keep working on their main bedroom. In the end, they got their room finished and once again received rave reviews from the judges. Courtney and Grant’s feature piece, their green ruched bed, was a huge hit with all three judges, and they all absolutely loved their styling choices. “It’s absolutely Courtney and Grant’s style and it works beautifully with the bathrooms and [guest] bedrooms,” Darren said. He was extremely animated and excited about the room, which he described as “visceral.” Shaynna said the room was like nothing she’d ever seen before, and perfectly encapsulated their ‘Moditerranean’ style. Meanwhile, Marty loved how marketable the room was and even joked he’d love to be a bidder in the auction! For their master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe, Courtney and Grant tied for first and were given a score of 28 out of 30. (Credit: Nine) Ricky & Haydn The boys in house three had a smooth week for the most part, with Ricky and Haydn experiencing just one hiccup – when their floor company mistakenly quoted them for carpet instead of floorboards. They were able to fix it up in time, and produced a good room – but it wasn’t exactly finished as they didn’t have curtains up and didn’t complete the styling. The judges were immediately impressed when they walked in the room, and loved their raised ceiling feature as well as their palm tree wallpaper which tied in with their new-found ‘holiday resort’ style. Darren said the room was “absolutely appropriate to the coastal location,” while Marty said it felt “so holiday.” They were deducted because it was unfinished and had a slight lack of attention to detail, and the judges awarded them 21.5 out of 30 points. (Credit: Nine) Kylie & Brad Kylie was not a happy camper this week as she was extremely close with Jesse and Paige and didn’t like the idea of a new team coming in to replace them. However, she put it to the back of her mind and just focused on creating the main bedroom in her own style. Kylie and Brad certainly made a statement this week, incorporating lots of black as well as a unique bronze-gold wallpaper on the ceiling and in the wardrobe. The judges loved their use of Shou Sugi Ban once again, and that the room had so much personality. Darren said he was “in love” with the room, and Shaynna was so excited to see that Kylie and Brad met them in the middle based on their previous feedback. “I feel like the heaviness is what they wanted, and what we’ve got here is so stunning,” she said. The judges suggested some slight changes, but were overall extremely impressed by the entire room. In the end, Kylie and Brad had a total score of 27.5 out of 30. (Credit: Nine) Kristian & Mimi Purple team Kristian and Mimi have won three of the past four weeks, and were determined to continue their winning streak with their master bedroom this week. The judges were blown away by the design and styling, and loved that they incorporated elements from their previous rooms, namely the Porta Timber, which made the entire home feel cohesive. “It’s not just great, it’s excellent,” Darren said, while Shaynna said the room “took her breath away.” “This is the most hotel-like room we’ve walked into today in terms of finesse, calmness and sophistication,” Marty added. Krisitan and Mimi once again proved they are a huge threat on this season of The Block, and tied with Courtney and Grant for first place, receiving 28 out of 30 for their main bedroom and walk-in wardrobe.