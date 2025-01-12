With three kids and two decades together, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have always appeared to have one of the more solid marriages in showbiz.

Advertisement

But now the long-time couple are the latest famous pair to face whispers they’ve secretly split, just months ahead of their 17th wedding anniversary.

TMZ has reported the couple are moving forward with a divorce, although reps for both stars had yet to comment on the claims.

“Many of their friends were wondering most of last year if a split was on the horizon,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“They seemed to be going about their separate lives as she rebooted her career and she’s been sketchy about their future plans.”

Advertisement

Jessica’s recent activity on social media has fuelled rumours of trouble in her marriage. (Image: Instagram)

OUT & ABOUT

In recent weeks, Jess, 43, has been spotted several times around LA without her wedding ring on, one occasion being at W magazine’s annual pre-Golden Globes party at celeb hotspot Chateau Marmont.

“This is a woman who’s had to defend her marriage, which is why it’s shocking she’d risk more divorce speculation by leaving her wedding ring behind,” adds the source.

Cash, 45, was also ringless while out walking with a friend last week.

Advertisement

But it’s Jessica’s activity on social media that has amped up rumours there could be trouble in the marriage ahead of last week’s reports, with cryptic quotes about tough choices and new beginnings taking over her Instagram page.

On New Year’s Day, Jessica shared a message, “Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable.”

She also posted a collage of photos with friends and family to sum up her “gratitude” for 2024, with Cash not appearing in any of them.

Jess has posted family happy snaps but Cash was ringless, while Jess strategically covered her left hand. (Image: Instagram)

Advertisement

PUTTING ON A FRONT

Interestingly, among the photos was the telling quote, “When a flower doesn’t bloom, you fix the environment it grows in, not the flower” – a poignant post she had also shared back in November.

Though Jess also posted happy family photos with Cash and their daughters Honour, 16, Haven, 13, and their son, Hayes for Christmas and Hayes’ seventh birthday, people were quick to notice that Cash wasn’t wearing a ring in the pictures.

“The situation between Jessica and Cash is not good,” our source notes.

“Her family doesn’t get on well with him and she’s almost walked out on him several times, but she’s always stood by him for reasons everyone assumed was the kids. They’ll always be her priority.”

Advertisement

Just weeks earlier, Jess’ wedding ring was firmly on when she and producer Cash attended their “favourite date night” – the Baby2Baby Gala in November.

But since then, they’ve been leading separate lives, with Jess filming her next project, Maserati: The Brothers, in Italy.

The star, who slowed down on acting to build her Honest Company business, was spotted filming steamy scenes with her co-star Lorenzo de Moor, and hitting the red carpet event with co-star Michele Morrone in Rome.

The insider says Jess’ career has been a source of tension with Cash in the past, saying, “It got to the point where she had to stop giving him jobs on her movies because he was acting obnoxious and insecure.”

Advertisement

Last year, Cash admitted the couple had suffered from the usual highs and lows of marriage, but he also confessed to struggling with jealousy, which caused him and Jess to split after four years.

“I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys,” he said.

“It just wasn’t making me feel good.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use