Sustainable style made simple with these 6 fashion brands

Sustainable is always stylish.
Sustainable clothing brands
(Credit: @faithfullthebrand)
Ah, that satisfying thrill of putting on a brand new pair of perfectly fitting jeans, that ever-flattering dress you’ve been eyeing up for weeks, or a freshly purchased crisp white shirt.

If you’re anything like us, you’ll be well aware of the tantalising appeal of shopping for new clothes – but it comes at a cost much greater than many of us realise.

As the world battles with a waste crisis, we’re looking at a very slippery slope if we don’t make changes to our shopping habits now by choosing to buy from more sustainable clothing brands.

And while a brand new outfit might make us feel good for the interim, its long-term effects are much greater.

The fashion industry accounts for one of the highest rates of pollution than any other industry – with Australians alone putting more than 6,000 kilograms of textiles into landfill every 10 minutes.

If there was ever a time to take a walk on the greener side it’s now, and luckily for us, it has never been easier. Plenty of brands have hopped on the eco-friendly train to offer stylish and sustainable options that can suit all styles and budgets.

The best sustainable clothing brands to buy in Australia

Below we’re taking a look at some of the best sustainable clothing brands available to buy in Australia, that are putting actions to words and going green. Whether you’re looking for budget buys or luxury labels, we have them all.

Aere
(Credit: @aerefashion)

Aere

from $10

Aere is an Aussie brand exclusive to The Iconic that creates timeless pieces with that true Australian touch, from carefully selected materials and fabrications.

Aere pants

Marleigh Linen Relaxed Pants
$110

Aere blazer

Opal Wool Blend Relaxed Blazer
$170

Aere top

Kiara Off Shoulder Top
$60

Aere tailored pants

Oren Tailored Pants
$120

boody
(Credit: Boody)

Boody

from $7.18

Underwear and basics are often forgotten in the hunt for sustainable wardrobe additions. However, Boody disrupts the game with the creation of its organically grown bamboo products that are as soft as clouds.

With products from period underwear, activewear, everyday dresses and apparel, Boody has a range of timeless pieces that are so comfortable you’ll never want to take them off.

Boody shorts

Seamfree Undershort 6″
$26.95

Boody full brief

Full Briefs
$19.95

Boody bikini brief

Classic Bikini
$18.95

Boody bra

Wireless Full Bust T-Shirt Bra
$39.95

Jac and Jack
(Credit: @jacandjack)

Jac + Jack

from $39

If you want to splurge out and invest in some timeless pieces that will last you for years to come, Jac + Jack is the brand to watch. Founded in 2004, the label has fast become a favourite of conscious Aussie shoppers looking for classic and effortless everyday pieces, made from quality low-impact materials.

The brand is transparent regarding its journey to eco-friendly design and the next steps as it moves to the future of fashion.

Jac and jack top

Fincher Top
$49

Jac and jack dress

Becall Dress
$239

Jac and jack skirt

Omega Skirt
$169

jac and jack shirt

Pac Crop Shirt
$199

Faithfull the brand
(Credit: @faithfullthebrand)

Faithfull The Brand

from $13

Shop the perfect summer and holiday pieces without the guilt at Faithfull The Brand. With a wide array of swimwear, dresses, tops and more, there are endless pieces to suit your style and the best part is, it’s eco-conscious.

Another B Corp-certified brand, all Faithfull pieces are handmade in Bali (where the brand was founded), and it has a focus on providing the best for its employees worldwide including upskilling, parental support and community investments.

Faithfull dress

Orion Mini Dress
$180

Faithfull top

Sable Polo Shirt Accordion Stripe
$200

Faithfull pants

Sanne Pant Black
$260

Faithfull blazer

Soleil Blazer
$129

Calli the label
(Credit: @callithelabel)

Calli The Label

from $7

Tap into that laidback Australian lifestyle with these stylish pieces from Calli the label. From denim to suit pieces, Calli is for the modern and conscious woman.

Ensuring to source fabrics from sustainable and ethical providers, as well as working with independent bodies to conduct audits on manufacturers, Calli is working to be socially and environmentally conscious at every step.

Calli dress

Genette Midi Dress
$139.95

Calli pant

Cupro Pant
$129.95

Calli jeans

Pleat Wide Jeans
$99.95

Calli blouse

Kyla Blouse
$129

Kow Tow
(Credit: @kowtowclothing)

Kow Tow

from $35

Kow Tow is engaged with a slow production chain, meaning some of its collections take a whopping 18 months to design and hit the floor. But it’s all in the name of the environment. With certified Fair Trade cotton and two single manufacturers in India, the company keeps things simple, yet significant.

The brand’s youthful yet timeless aesthetic provides fashion for all ages and styles, we’re a particular fan of its dresses and t-shirts.

Also available at:

Kow Tow cardigan

Merel Cardigan
$259

Kow Tow skirt

Piper Skirt
$279

Kow tow pants

Wide Leg Pant
$169

kow tow top

Protea Tee
$139

How do I shop for sustainable fashion brands?

When shopping for sustainable fashion, start by looking for brands that use eco-friendly materials like organic cotton or recycled fabrics. This shows they’re committed to reducing their environmental impact.

However, be cautious of greenwashing – some brands talk the sustainability talk without walking the walk. So, seek certifications or real evidence of their eco-efforts, not just fancy marketing words.

Additionally, support brands that treat their workers fairly and are transparent about their production processes. When a brand cares about its workforce and shares how it makes its products, it’s a positive sign.

Lastly, prioritise well-made and durable clothes, as they save you money in the long run and reduce landfill waste. You may have to fork out a little more than desired to begin with, but it reduces having to buy replacements each season.

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

