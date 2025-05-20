Whether you’re looking for a new food appliance, or a simple gadget to make food prepping easier, Amazon has you covered.
From practical must-have appliances to cheap and cheerful products you never realised you needed, we’ve rounded up seven of the best kitchen gadgets on Amazon right now.
01
Mini Waffle Maker
$24.90 at Amazon
Best for: Fast and easy waffles any time
With winter around the corner we’re craving waffles and this handy little tool is ready for the task! Simply plug it in, and you’re ready to make waffles, paninis, toasties and more.
Colour: Red
Material: Aluminium
Key features:
- Lightweight and compact design for easy storage and handling
- Ideal for making waffles, paninis, and more
- Nonstick surface is PFOA free and makes cleaning easy
02
Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer Air Fryer
$379 at Amazon
Best for: Size and versatility
If you’re looking for an air fryer that can handle larger meals, this 10.4 litre model by Ninja is your go-to. You can cook one big meal, or use the two independent 3.8 litre basekts to cook two separate meals in two different ways at the same time.
Size: 10.4L
Colour: Black/Silver
Materials: Aluminium, Plastic
Key features:
- Mega Zone drawer to cook large meals for eight people or more
- Removable divider to create independent cooking zones with different cooking functions, times and temperatures for each drawer
- A choice of seven preset smart cooking programs, including Max Crisp, Air Fry, Air Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate, Proof and Bake
- Cook meals from frozen or fresh, with little to no oil for healthy meals
- Dishwasher safe removable parts for easy clean up
03
Microwave Popcorn Popper
$22.15 at Amazon
Best for: Snacking on the go
Enjoy microwave popcorn without the mess, with this nifty, dishwasher safe popper. The lid can be used to measure just the right amount of kernals, and it can also be used to melt butter while your popcorn is popping in the microwave.
Size: 1.4L
Colour: Hot Pink
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Key features:
- Glass is made without BPA, hypoallergenic, and thermal shock resistant.
- Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
- No oil or butter needed
- For use with microwaves with turntables only. Do not use popcorn button or setting on your microwave
04
Healthy Choice Glass Digital Air Fryer
$109.95 at Amazon
Best for: All round value
If you’ve been thinking about getting an air fryer, now’s the perfect opportunity. This 6.5 litre model is designed for ease of use, with a digital timer and temperature controls.
Size: 6.5L
Colour: Black
Material: Stainless Steel
Key features:
- Detachable glass pot for easy cleaning
- Includes a durable mesh tray and heatproof mat for versatility and safe handling
- Wide temperature range up to 200°C
05
Electric Mini Garlic Chopper
$29.99 at Amazon
Best for: Simplicity and value
Say goodbye to smelly garlic fingers with this handy mini chopper that also works with ginger, nuts, onion and other veggies. It works with a USB charger so you won’t need to mess around with cords, and it’s easy to clean.
Size: 250mL
Colour: White
Key features:
- One touch operation for similicity of use
- Can be fully charged in three to four hours
- Premium food grade stainless steel blades for fast chopping
- The safety lid between the bowl and motor allows for safer cleaning
06
Rechargeable Milk Frother
$29.99 at Amazon
Best for: Space saving and ease of use
This easy to use handheld milk frother will create perfect cappucinos every time, and is also ideal for mixing protein smoothies. It includes an interchangable balloon whisk for light-weight mixing jobs like beating eggs or making whipped cream.
Colour: Black
Materials: Plastic, Stainless Steel
Key features:
- Choose from three different speed settings, 19000rpm, 21000rpm and 23000
- USB charging for ease of use
- Includes stand for easy storage when not in use
07
Silicone Jar and Bottle Opener
$15.99 at Amazon
Best for: People with low strength or arthritis, as well as anyone who struggles with jars and bottles
If you’ve ever struggled opening a jar or bottle, this simple tool is for you. The rubber lining grips tight to slipper surfaces, while the lever action provides the extra strength you need to loosen lids of all sizes.
Size: 218g
Colour: Red, Blue
Material: Plastic
Key features:
- Suitable for safety seals, lids, pull tabs, bottle caps, bottle tops and jar lids
- Three in one set includes jar opener, bottle opener and gripper pad
- Eight sizes to accommodate different sized jars and bottles
- Mouth-shaped hook on top hto open large-size lids, and additional hook to open ring pull cans
- Bottle opener gripper let you easy tearing, pulling, turning and twisting any jars or bottles you want to open