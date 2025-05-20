Whether you’re looking for a new food appliance, or a simple gadget to make food prepping easier, Amazon has you covered.

From practical must-have appliances to cheap and cheerful products you never realised you needed, we’ve rounded up seven of the best kitchen gadgets on Amazon right now.

01 Mini Waffle Maker $24.90 at Amazon Best for: Fast and easy waffles any time With winter around the corner we’re craving waffles and this handy little tool is ready for the task! Simply plug it in, and you’re ready to make waffles, paninis, toasties and more. Colour: Red Material: Aluminium Key features: Lightweight and compact design for easy storage and handling

Ideal for making waffles, paninis, and more

Nonstick surface is PFOA free and makes cleaning easy SHOP NOW

02 Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer Air Fryer $379 at Amazon Best for: Size and versatility If you’re looking for an air fryer that can handle larger meals, this 10.4 litre model by Ninja is your go-to. You can cook one big meal, or use the two independent 3.8 litre basekts to cook two separate meals in two different ways at the same time. Size: 10.4L Colour: Black/Silver Materials: Aluminium, Plastic Key features: Mega Zone drawer to cook large meals for eight people or more

Removable divider to create independent cooking zones with different cooking functions, times and temperatures for each drawer

A choice of seven preset smart cooking programs, including Max Crisp, Air Fry, Air Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate, Proof and Bake

Cook meals from frozen or fresh, with little to no oil for healthy meals

Dishwasher safe removable parts for easy clean up SHOP NOW

03 Microwave Popcorn Popper $22.15 at Amazon Best for: Snacking on the go Enjoy microwave popcorn without the mess, with this nifty, dishwasher safe popper. The lid can be used to measure just the right amount of kernals, and it can also be used to melt butter while your popcorn is popping in the microwave. Size: 1.4L Colour: Hot Pink Material: Borosilicate Glass Key features: Glass is made without BPA, hypoallergenic, and thermal shock resistant.

Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

No oil or butter needed

For use with microwaves with turntables only. Do not use popcorn button or setting on your microwave SHOP NOW

04 Healthy Choice Glass Digital Air Fryer $109.95 at Amazon Best for: All round value If you’ve been thinking about getting an air fryer, now’s the perfect opportunity. This 6.5 litre model is designed for ease of use, with a digital timer and temperature controls. Size: 6.5L Colour: Black Material: Stainless Steel Key features: Detachable glass pot for easy cleaning

Includes a durable mesh tray and heatproof mat for versatility and safe handling

Wide temperature range up to 200°C SHOP NOW

05 Electric Mini Garlic Chopper $29.99 at Amazon Best for: Simplicity and value Say goodbye to smelly garlic fingers with this handy mini chopper that also works with ginger, nuts, onion and other veggies. It works with a USB charger so you won’t need to mess around with cords, and it’s easy to clean. Size: 250mL Colour: White Key features: One touch operation for similicity of use

Can be fully charged in three to four hours

Premium food grade stainless steel blades for fast chopping

The safety lid between the bowl and motor allows for safer cleaning SHOP NOW

06 Rechargeable Milk Frother $29.99 at Amazon Best for: Space saving and ease of use This easy to use handheld milk frother will create perfect cappucinos every time, and is also ideal for mixing protein smoothies. It includes an interchangable balloon whisk for light-weight mixing jobs like beating eggs or making whipped cream. Colour: Black Materials: Plastic, Stainless Steel Key features: Choose from three different speed settings, 19000rpm, 21000rpm and 23000

USB charging for ease of use

Includes stand for easy storage when not in use SHOP NOW

07 Silicone Jar and Bottle Opener $15.99 at Amazon Best for: People with low strength or arthritis, as well as anyone who struggles with jars and bottles If you’ve ever struggled opening a jar or bottle, this simple tool is for you. The rubber lining grips tight to slipper surfaces, while the lever action provides the extra strength you need to loosen lids of all sizes. Size: 218g Colour: Red, Blue Material: Plastic Key features: Suitable for safety seals, lids, pull tabs, bottle caps, bottle tops and jar lids

Three in one set includes jar opener, bottle opener and gripper pad

Eight sizes to accommodate different sized jars and bottles

Mouth-shaped hook on top hto open large-size lids, and additional hook to open ring pull cans

Bottle opener gripper let you easy tearing, pulling, turning and twisting any jars or bottles you want to open SHOP NOW

