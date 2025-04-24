Looking to upgrade your home? Try these smart home devices from Amazon

In today’s fast-paced world, sometimes it’s nice to have a little help around the house. Whether you live in an apartment by yourself or in a large family-filled home, smart devices can go a long way to make our lives easier.
With Amazon offering just about everything from books to sports equipment, it’s no wonder they’re the place to go for smart home devices.
If you’re looking to start upgrading your home (or just on the lookout for additional enhancements), we’ve compiled our top eight smart home devices that you can find on Amazon.
The best Amazon smart home devices in Australia
01
Echo Show 8
$249 at Amazon
Best for: Smart home hub
If you’re looking to modernise your home, a great place to start is the ultimate smart home device: the Echo Show 8. You can use this to control any linked smart devices, from bedroom lights and lamps, security cameras, Echo speakers and more. It also doubles as a tablet that can be linked to your Netflix or Amazon Prime account, so you can stay up to date with your favourite TV show.
You can also use the Echo Show to set timers or reminders, check the weather and view your calendar. With a camera that can be turned on and off, you also have the ability to video call with friends and family with high-quality sound and a 13MP camera.
The Echo Show can also be connected to Echo devices to play music throughout the home or announce that dinner is ready!
Colours: Glacier White, Charcoal
Key features:
- Compatible with cameras, lights, speakers and more
- 8-inch screen
- Camera to video call loved ones
- Table top smart display
- Spacial audio
02
Echo
$169 at Amazon
Best for: Connected entertaining
More than just a speaker, the Amazon Echo can play music, control other smart home devices, answer questions and set alarms. It can also be connected to your Echo Show in another room, allowing for seamless music throughout the home, or to communicate to other members of the household.
While it’s not just a speaker, it does do a great job on the audio front. It features an upward-firing whoofer and dual tweeters for a premium listening experience.
Privacy is also a big factor for the Amazon Echo. While the mics are always listening for your commands, they are built with layers of privacy protections as well as a microphone off button that will disconnect the microphone.
Colours: Charcoal, Glacier White, Twilight Blue
Key features:
- Detailed sound adapts to each room
- Room-filling sounds with Dolby audio
- Stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and more
- Alexa voice control
03
10W Smart Bulb
$10 at Amazon
Best for: Customisable lighting
While a light bulb may not have been on your Amazon wish list, hear us out. The Smart Bulb offers adjustable LED light with warm or cool lighting, and can be controlled via your Alexa devices.
“Alexa, turn off the living room lights.” That sure sounds like something we could get around saying.
You can also adjust the intensity of these bulbs, as well as set a timer or schedule, all through the connected app.
Colours: White
Key features:
- 10 watts, 1000 lumens
- Wi-Fi enabled
- Adjustable intensity
- 12-month warranty
04
Eufy Security 2C Plus Base
$429.95 at Amazon
Best for: Enhanced security
This Eufy Security camera set is great for those who want a little extra protection for their home. Whether you’re wanting to keep an eye on your front yard or see when the mailman drops off a parcel, these cameras will capture it. It features a spotlight to ensure that you can still see clearly at night, as well as an infrared option if you want to go without the spotlight.
Over 200 users have rated these cameras five stars, recommending them for their long battery life, user-friendly mobile app and subscription-free service. The motion detection alerts are enhanced allow for a clear image of people in your detection zone, and the two-way audio lets you speak to anyone approaching.
Eufy also ensure military-grade privacy protections are in place, so that you (and only you) can access your security camera data.
Colours: White
Key features:
- Seamless smart home integration
- IP67 weatherproof rating
- 180-day battery life from one charge
- Smart detection zones for movement alerts
05
Philips Air Purifier 1000i Series
$224 (usually $349) at Amazon
Best for: Breathable living
If you’ve ever been worried about the quality of air you’re breathing in, the Philips Air Purifier 1000i Series is for you. It purifies spaces up to 78m² through a three-layer HEPA filter, protecting you and your family from pollen, dust and pet allergies.
The purifier also contains a sensor that scans the air up to 1000 times per second, automatically adjusting to the needed speed. It connects to the Air+ app, which will display the air quality in real time and notify you in case of poor air quality.
Colours: White, Charcoal
Key features:
- Covers up to 78m²
- 3-Layer HEPA filtration
- Purifies in less than 10 minutes
- Low energy consumption
- Connected with Air+ app
06
Ring Indoor Camera
$99 at Amazon
Best for: Pet peace of mind
For those of us who want to keep an eye on our pets while we’re out and about (consider usguilty!), a Ring Indoor Camera is the way to go. Whether you have a new puppy or kitten, or simply miss them while you’re at work, the indoor camera lets you see them in real time, also offering a two-way talk if you feel the need to speak to them.
However, if you’re at home or have guests over, the manual audio and video privacy cover comes in handy. The indoor camera works through the Ring app that will alert you when there is motion detected, and will even sync to your Alexa devices if you have them.
Colours: White, Starlight, Blush, Black
Key features:
- 1080p HD video and two-way talk
- Audio and video privacy cover
- Motion alerts
- Easy installation
07
Sunrise Alarm Clock
$89.99 at Amazon
Best for: Gentle mornings
If you’re anything like us and find waking up to a blaring alarm the worst thing in the world, this Sunrise Alarm Clock could the the answer to your prayers. The clock mimics the natural light and sounds you would hear at sunrise, gently and gradually waking you up at your desired time.
It also doubles as a night light and sound machine, with 30 different sounds to choose from, including white noise and nature-inspired sounds.
While this device is one of the few that don’t connect to Alexa, it’s well worth the investment if you have trouble waking up in the morning.
Colours: Multicolour
Key features:
- 2-in-1 alarm clock and white noise machine
- 30 white noise sound options
- Sunrise simulation
- Night lights for the whole family
08
Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum
$599 (usually $1,099) at Amazon
Best for: Effortless cleaning
If you don’t already have a robot vacuum, what are you waiting for? The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is currently on sale, so it’s the perfect time to get your hands on your own personal housekeeper! Okay, it might not do all your housework for you, but having a robot simultaneously vacuuming and mopping definitely makes your other cleaning tasks seem a lot easier.
With a self-emptying feature, precise navigation and mapping around the house, you’ll soon find you can’t live without it. The Roborock also offers smart suggestions and no-go zones, which allow you to set boundaries for areas that you don’t want the vacuum to clean or get stuck.
Colours: Black
Key features:
- 3D mapping including furniture and floor types
- Simultaneous vacuuming and mopping
- Schedule cleaning
- Customisable emptying modes
- Voice control capability