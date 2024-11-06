For parents wanting to stay connected safely to their little ones, smartwatches for kids could be just the answer you’re looking for.
With easy video calling, GPS tracking and a wide range of other customisable settings, smartwatches offer parents peace of mind, while providing their children with a great option to make calls and be able to reach a select group of people quickly if needed.
So, as technology continues to play a huge part in the way we stay connected as a family, it might be time to invest in one using our curated edit of the best options below.
The best smartwatches for kids in Australia for 2024
01
Spacetalk Adventurer 2 Smartwatch
$349 at Spacetalk
Best for: GPA tracking
This video-enabled 4G smartwatch has video calling, talk and text, GPS location tracking, school mode, emergency SOS and tough Gorilla glass – basically everything you need and more to stay connected to your child no matter where they are.
Key features:
- Four new colours with 13 strap options
- Connect over talk, text or video calls
- Strong, durable and flexible strap
- No social media or web browser
02
Mgaolo Kids Smart Watch
$54.97 at Amazon
Best for: fun functions
With rich functions such as customised live wallpapers, call/sms/message reminders, music and camera control through the app, stopwatch, timer, alarm clock and so much more, this watch will get plenty of use.
Colours: black, blue and purple
Key features:
- Supports 19 sport activity modes
- Heart rate monitor and sleep tracker
- Fitness tracker can be used directly without app/phone
03
Catzon Kids Smart Watch
$47.28 at Big W
Best for: kids of all ages
Made of non-toxic ABS plastic with a soft and durable silicone strap that is sweat and splash-resistant, safe and durable, they can wear it during amusement parks, school trips and more outdoor activities.
Key features:
- Designed for toddler to teenager
- 24 games to choose from
- Designed with 1.54 inch HD colour touchscreen
04
Ice-Watch Smart Junior Green Blue
$145.90 at The Iconic
Best for: connecting to a smartphone
This connected watch is perfect for kids between six and 16 years old. Whether it’s connected (or not) to a smartphone, it offers various features such as receiving SMS and notifications, counting steps, sports mode, access to numerous games and more.
Key features:
- The dials are multiple and can be modified according to their mood
- Fabrication: silicone, stainless steel case
Also available at:
- $145.90 from Myer
05
KidsOClock Kids Smart Watch Phone
$169.90 at Amazon
Best for: no social media access
A 2024 Product Review award winner for kids’ smartwatches, this smartwatch features GPS tracking, no social media access and an SOS Emergency button so you can rest assured they can reach you when needed.
Key features:
- 50+ new designs to choose from
- IP67 Water and dust Resistance
- Do not disturb mode
Also available at:
- $169.95 from Dick Smith
