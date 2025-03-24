First we had smartphones, then smartwatches, and now we have smart rings. Wearable tech just keeps getting smaller and more elegant.

But not all smart rings are created equal. If you’re looking for the best smart ring to meet your wellness and lifestyle needs, or are looking for a Oura Ring alternative, we’ve put together a list of editor’s picks that will give you some options.

These picks are based on their designs, tracking tools and other features.

Should I look for an Oura Ring alternative?

The Oura Ring has become a buzzworthy piece of wearable tech, blending sleek design with powerful health-tracking capabilities. But what exactly is it, and why is it making such a splash?

At its core, the Oura Ring is a smart ring—a compact wearable device designed to track various aspects of your health and wellbeing. Much like a smartwatch, a smart ring gathers biometric data, but it does so discreetly on your finger, offering a more subtle way to stay connected with your body.

They are also easy to wear 24/7 because, unlike bulkier wearables, they just slip effortlessly onto your finger. With long battery life—up to seven days for the Oura—and water resistance, they’re practical for both gym sessions and daily life. So you could say smart rings like the Oura offer the perfect balance between technology and convenience.

Ultimately, you should decide if the Oura Ring is right for you at the price (starting at $349 USD).

More and more brands are joining in on the smart ring trend, including Samsung with the Galaxy Ring. Image: Samsung

The best smart rings to buy in Australia

01 Ultrahuman Ring $511.95 at Amazon The Ultrahuman AIR Smart Activity Tracker is a next-generation wearable designed to help you conquer your fitness goals. Whether you’re an athlete in training or simply working towards better well-being, this sleek and lightweight tracker keeps you motivated and on track. From monitoring your heart rate to providing in-depth sleep insights, the Ultrahuman AIR empowers you with all the right tools to stay active and mindful every day. Key features: Comprehensive activity tracking

Advanced sleep analytics

No subscription fees

Intuitive app integration for iPhone (iOS 15+) and Android (6+)

Stylish and comfortable design with seven colours

Long battery life SHOP NOW 02 Samsung Galaxy Ring $699 at Samsung Relatively new to the Australian market, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has three built-in sensors to monitor your health around the clock. You’ll also get analysis and insights, such as personalised health and sleep tips, thanks to Galaxy AI. It has a durable titanium frame, a lightweight, concave design and water resistance to 10 ATM, which Samsung says means you can track your health “even when you’re drenched”. It also integrates with the Samsung Health app, making it ideal for anyone with a Samsung phone (but not really many others). Key features: All-in-one health tracking

Samsung Health app integration

Lightweight design in three colours

Water resistant and durable

Long-lasting battery

Galaxy AI analysis SHOP NOW 03 RingConn Smart Ring $499.88 at Amazon The RingConn Smart Ring is the perfect fusion of sleek design and powerful wellness technology. This lightweight and waterproof ring effortlessly keeps up with your lifestyle, offering 24/7 insights into your fitness, sleep, and recovery. Unlike many other smart rings, it doesn’t require an ongoing subscription, so you can enjoy full access to all features from day one, because your health shouldn’t come with hidden fees. Key features: All-in-one health tracking

Subscription-free experience

Lightweight design in three colours

Waterproof and durable

Long-lasting battery

App compatibility with iPhone and Android phones SHOP NOW 04 Kogan Aura Smart Ring from $149 at Kogan The Kogan Aura Smart Ring gives you a way to stay connected to your health in style without breaking the bank. This sleek and sophisticated wearable is designed for modern living, with a choice of black, silver or rose gold for the finish. It’s also lightweight and offers powerful fitness and wellness tracking. From activity monitoring to sleep optimisation, the Aura Smart Ring puts essential insights right at your fingertips. Key features: Comprehensive health tracking with no subscription required

Sleep optimisation insights

Stylish rose gold, silver or black finish

Lightweight and comfortable

Water-resistant construction

Extended battery life

Easy app connectivity for compatible iPhone and Android devices SHOP NOW 05 Aabo Smart Ring $412.99 at Amazon This lightweight, subscription-free wearable puts your health data right where you need it (on your finger). Whether you’re tracking sleep, monitoring heart rate, or measuring activity, the Aabo Smart Ring offers real-time insights to help you stay in control of your wellness. Its simple, durable design fits effortlessly into any lifestyle, making it a powerful companion from morning workouts to evening wind-downs. Key features: All-day health monitoring

Advanced sleep tracking

Compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones with no subscription required

Bluetooth connectivity

Lightweight and comfortable fit with four colour choices

Water-resistant build

Long battery life SHOP NOW Advertisement 06 Yeyro Ring X, Lightest Smart Ring $199 at Amazon The Yeyro Smart Ring claims to be the world’s lightest smart ring and weighs just 2.3 grams. It’s also designed to keep you in tune with your body, all day, every day. This ultra-compact wearable tracks essential health metrics like heart rate, temperature, and activity, delivering real-time insights directly to your fingertips. Whether you’re focused on fitness, recovery, or general well-being, the Yeyro Smart Ring offers effortless tracking in a sleek and comfortable design. Key features: 24/7 health monitoring

Sleep and recovery insights

Ultra-light design in three colours

Water-resistant build

Long-lasting battery life

Easy connectivity

Free app for iOS or Android devices, with intuitive integration SHOP NOW 07 DekeFit Smart Ring $128.68 at Amazon Designed for fitness enthusiasts and everyday movers alike, the DekeFit Smart Ring offers real-time tracking of your workouts, calories, and recovery. You can even add training routes to the app, helping you achieve peak performance. Whether you’re at the gym, on a run, or winding down for the night, DekeFit ensures you stay connected to your goals with seamless app integration and advanced health metrics. Key features: Real-time fitness tracking

Comprehensive recovery insights

App compatibility from iOS 8 and Android 5.1

Lightweight and durable design

Water-resistant construction

Long battery life

Bluetooth connectivity SHOP NOW

Why is the Oura Ring so popular? The Oura Ring, with its blend of health insights and stylish form, has become a hit with celebrities, influencers, the media and just about everyone else. It’s often credited with popularising the growing smart ring trend, giving wearers a deeper connection with their bodies without the hassle of oversized gadgets. Whether you’re aiming to optimise your sleep or stay on top of your fitness goals, smart rings are becoming the go-to solution for a wellness-focused lifestyle. While the Oura Ring is among the most popular smart rings, it comes with a hefty price tag that can range from around $500 to $900 or more (plus monthly subscription fees). You’re also limited in where you can buy the Oura Ring in Australia, because it’s only available through the official website (based in Finland) or Amazon Australia. And you’d need to get a sizing kit, as Oura Ring sizes aren’t the same as other rings. The Oura Ring is only available in Australia through the Oura website and Amazon Australia. Image: Amazon The good news? There are plenty of alternatives that don’t skimp on functionality. Other smart rings also offer solid fitness tracking, including sleep monitoring, heart rate detection, and even stress tracking. Whether you’re after better sleep, more balanced fitness goals, or simply a smarter way to stay in tune with your body, smart rings provide an exciting option. And with more affordable alternatives popping up, you don’t need to break the bank to feel like you’re ahead of the curve.

How does a smart ring work?

A smart ring functions similarly to fitness trackers and smartwatches by monitoring vital stats and daily habits. However, it trades the bulkiness of wristwear for minimalism. Smart rings provide features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and step counting without getting in the way of your style. They’ve quickly become the go-to for those who prefer something less obvious than a smartwatch but still crave insightful data to enhance their wellness routines.

What finger is best for a smart ring?

The best finger for a smart ring depends on comfort, fit, and lifestyle. The index finger offers easy access and is ideal for those who frequently interact with the ring. The middle finger provides a secure fit, making it great for fitness enthusiasts and active users. The ring finger is a natural choice, especially for those accustomed to wearing jewellery like wedding bands. Some users also opt for the thumb for a relaxed fit, though it’s less common. Ultimately, try different fingers to see which feels most comfortable and ensures accurate tracking during daily activities.

What is the point of a smart ring?

The point of a smart ring is to provide discreet, convenient health and activity tracking right from your finger. It monitors key metrics like heart rate, sleep patterns, activity levels, and even stress or oxygen levels, helping users stay on top of their wellness without bulky wearables.

Smart rings are designed to be lightweight and comfortable, making them ideal for all-day use, including during workouts and sleep. Many also offer smartphone connectivity for notifications and personalised insights, blending health management with everyday convenience. With their subtle design, smart rings offer a stylish alternative to fitness watches, making wellness tracking both effortless and elegant.

