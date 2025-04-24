Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Let’s face it, gym anxiety is real. Walking into do a workout or class and thinking everyone is staring at you? No thanks!

Even if you love going to the gym, we’re all so busy these days that sometimes we simply don’t have time to commute to the gym before or after work (as much as we’d like to). Enter, home workouts.

While working out at home isn’t a new concept, having the right equipment can go a long way to motivate you and keep you on track.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best home gym equipment to use for your next workout.

The best home gym equipment in Australia

01 Cast Iron Kettlebell from $34.95 at Amazon Kettlebells are a great – yet easy – way to use gym equipment at home. One kettlebell will offer a range of workouts that will target major muscle groups in your body. For lower body, think swings, squats and lunges, but remember you can use kettlebells for your upper body and core workouts as well. From rows to Russian twists, there really isn’t much that you can’t do. Coming in a range of weights, choose a few kettlebells that suit your capabilities and get started on that full body workout! Sizes: 4kg to 20kg Key features: Rust resistant

Wide ergonomic handle

02 WalkingPad C2 Compact Folding Treadmill $899 at Decathlon For those who want to habit stack, a WalkingPad Folding Treadmill is the way to go. If you’re working from home, at the office, or just want to get your steps in while watching TV, a folding treadmill means you’re able to work out without the gym membership. With a maximum speed of 6km/h, you’ll be able to walk for up to two hours before letting the treadmill cool down. 10,000 steps a day? Easy! Colours: White Key features: 180 degree folding technology

Adaptive speed control

03 YR Original $2,795 (usually $2,995) at YourReformer If you love a Pilates class as much as we do, consider investing in an at home reformer machine. While it may seem like a large upfront cost, consider how much you spend on your Pilates membership already. Purchasing a YR Original also comes with a free three-month membership for on-demand classes. Pilates offers a great whole body workout, but can also target specific parts of the body with certain exercises. It’s also a great low impact option for those who aren’t a fan of high intensity workouts. Colours: Maple or Walnut frame, Ivory, Black, Mocha or Espresso upholstery Key features: Free accessories worth $418

3-month free app subscription

04 24kg Adjustable Dumbbells $227 at Amazon It truly wouldn’t be a home workout without dumbbells in the mix. Fortunately, the Adjustable Dumbbells are made for those who have space saving in mind. Designed to make your workout as convenient as possible, the dumbbells are adjustable in just a few seconds. Ranging from 2.5kg to 24kg each, this set of dumbbells is perfect for all workouts. Whether you are training upper or lower body, you’ll be able to customise the weight and build your strength in no time. Key features: 15 weight increments

Safety locks

05 Resistance Bands $29.99 at Big W Resistance Bands are a great addition to any home workout, but can also easily be used on their own. This pack of three from Big W means that you’re able to adjust the resistance and build your strength the longer you work out. These are traditionally used to target the lower body areas like our glutes, they can also be used to work out the chest, arms and back as well. Key features: Non-slip

3 different resistance levels

06 X24 Studio Bike $2,999 (usually $3,999) at NordicTrack If you love a spin class but lack the time, the NordicTrack X24 Studio Bike is waiting for you. The screen allows you to immerse yourself in TV shows, music, movies, or even a guided workout from an expert trainer. The Studio Bike will auto-adjust the speed, incline and resistance to suit your fitness level throughout the workout. Plus, with 24 resistance levels to choose from, you’ll always be able to find the right workout for your body. Key features: Real-world rides

24 resistance levels

