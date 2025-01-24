The best fitness trackers to hold yourself accountable this 2025

As we step into 2025, fitness trackers have become more than just a tool to count steps – they’ve evolved into powerful devices that can monitor every aspect of our health and wellness.
These sleek gadgets now offer features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management, and even real-time health insights, all aimed at helping you live your best and healthiest life.
We have rounded up the best fitness trackers so you can achieve your fitness goals this 2025.
01
Fitbit Charge 6 APAC
from $259.95 at Myer
This Fitbit Charge 7 is the perfect fitness tracker to help you kick-start your routine. Charge 6 has Google built-in with all your essentials like YouTube Music, Google Maps and Google Wallet. It has 40 exercise modes that can help you achieve your own personal goals.
Key features:
- Daily readiness score
- 24/7 heart rate
- Active zone minutes
02
Xiaomi Smart Band 9
from $79.99 at Amazon
This health and fitness tracker has everything you could need in a watch! With a 21-day battery life, 150+ sports modes and a sleep and stress monitor, you’ll be set to achieve your goals this year.
Key features:
- 21-Day battery life
- Blood oxygen measure
- Stress and sleep monitor
03
Reflex Active Series 08 Smart Watch
from $69 at The Iconic
The Series 08 Slimline Smartwatch from Reflex Active combines sleek style with outstanding performance and comfort.
Key features:
- 0.96″ Screen
- Standby time up to 12 days
- Sports activity monitor
04
Samsung Galaxy Fit3
from $114.99 at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Smartwatch for Android offers a large AMOLED display, 13-day battery life, and fast charging. It tracks fitness, sleep, SpO2, heart rate, and stress, all powered by Samsung Health.
Key features:
- Comprehensive fitness and health tracking
- 13 Day Battery
- Fast charging
05
Ryze Trek RZ-WAEC Smartwatch
from $249.95 at Myer
The Ryze Trek smartwatch is perfect for outdoor adventurers, featuring GPS, 100 customizable sports modes, and an AI Run Companion to boost your fitness. With Alexa Built-In, sleep tracking, music playback, and a feminine health tracker, you can stay on top of your goals.
Key features:
- GPS tracking
- Bluetooth calling
- 100 Sports modes