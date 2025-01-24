Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
The best fitness trackers to hold yourself accountable this 2025

Fitness made fun!
As we step into 2025, fitness trackers have become more than just a tool to count steps – they’ve evolved into powerful devices that can monitor every aspect of our health and wellness.

These sleek gadgets now offer features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management, and even real-time health insights, all aimed at helping you live your best and healthiest life.

We have rounded up the best fitness trackers so you can achieve your fitness goals this 2025.

Fitbit

01

Fitbit Charge 6 APAC

from $259.95

This Fitbit Charge 7 is the perfect fitness tracker to help you kick-start your routine. Charge 6 has Google built-in with all your essentials like YouTube Music, Google Maps and Google Wallet. It has 40 exercise modes that can help you achieve your own personal goals.

Key features:

  • Daily readiness score
  • 24/7 heart rate
  • Active zone minutes
Xiaomi smart band watch

02

Xiaomi Smart Band 9

from $79.99

This health and fitness tracker has everything you could need in a watch! With a 21-day battery life, 150+ sports modes and a sleep and stress monitor, you’ll be set to achieve your goals this year.

Key features:

  • 21-Day battery life
  • Blood oxygen measure
  • Stress and sleep monitor
Reflex active watch

03

Reflex Active Series 08 Smart Watch

from $69

The Series 08 Slimline Smartwatch from Reflex Active combines sleek style with outstanding performance and comfort.

Key features:

  • 0.96″ Screen
  • Standby time up to 12 days
  • Sports activity monitor
04

Samsung Galaxy Fit3

from $114.99

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Smartwatch for Android offers a large AMOLED display, 13-day battery life, and fast charging. It tracks fitness, sleep, SpO2, heart rate, and stress, all powered by Samsung Health.

Key features:

  • Comprehensive fitness and health tracking
  • 13 Day Battery
  • Fast charging
05

Ryze Trek RZ-WAEC Smartwatch

from $249.95

The Ryze Trek smartwatch is perfect for outdoor adventurers, featuring GPS, 100 customizable sports modes, and an AI Run Companion to boost your fitness. With Alexa Built-In, sleep tracking, music playback, and a feminine health tracker, you can stay on top of your goals.

Key features:

  • GPS tracking
  • Bluetooth calling
  • 100 Sports modes
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

