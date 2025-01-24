The best fitness trackers to hold yourself accountable this 2025

As we step into 2025, fitness trackers have become more than just a tool to count steps – they’ve evolved into powerful devices that can monitor every aspect of our health and wellness.

These sleek gadgets now offer features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress management, and even real-time health insights, all aimed at helping you live your best and healthiest life.

We have rounded up the best fitness trackers so you can achieve your fitness goals this 2025.

01 Fitbit Charge 6 APAC from $259.95 at Myer This Fitbit Charge 7 is the perfect fitness tracker to help you kick-start your routine. Charge 6 has Google built-in with all your essentials like YouTube Music, Google Maps and Google Wallet. It has 40 exercise modes that can help you achieve your own personal goals. Key features: Daily readiness score

24/7 heart rate

Active zone minutes

02 Xiaomi Smart Band 9 from $79.99 at Amazon This health and fitness tracker has everything you could need in a watch! With a 21-day battery life, 150+ sports modes and a sleep and stress monitor, you’ll be set to achieve your goals this year. Key features: 21-Day battery life

Blood oxygen measure

Stress and sleep monitor

03 Reflex Active Series 08 Smart Watch from $69 at The Iconic The Series 08 Slimline Smartwatch from Reflex Active combines sleek style with outstanding performance and comfort. Key features: 0.96″ Screen

Standby time up to 12 days

Sports activity monitor

04 Samsung Galaxy Fit3 from $114.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 Smartwatch for Android offers a large AMOLED display, 13-day battery life, and fast charging. It tracks fitness, sleep, SpO2, heart rate, and stress, all powered by Samsung Health. Key features: Comprehensive fitness and health tracking

13 Day Battery

Fast charging

05 Ryze Trek RZ-WAEC Smartwatch from $249.95 at Myer The Ryze Trek smartwatch is perfect for outdoor adventurers, featuring GPS, 100 customizable sports modes, and an AI Run Companion to boost your fitness. With Alexa Built-In, sleep tracking, music playback, and a feminine health tracker, you can stay on top of your goals. Key features: GPS tracking

Bluetooth calling

100 Sports modes

