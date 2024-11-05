If you’re looking to ramp up the cardio in your workout routines or just feel more comfortable exercising at home, a treadmill could be one of the best pieces of gear to invest in. These machines give you control over the conditions of your walk or run, with settings for speed and incline, as well as training programs, depending on the model.

This makes treadmills beneficial if you’re recovering from an injury or starting a new fitness routine. There’s also research that shows treadmill exercise is beneficial for physical and mental health. Beyond that, it means you can exercise when it’s raining outside or if you want to save on pricey gym fees.

But the upfront cost of a treadmill makes it a big investment. So, in our endeavour to help you achieve your fitness goals, we’ve researched treadmills available in Australia to find five of the the best models based on factors including ease-of-use, speeds, incline levels, training programs and safety features.

Best treadmills in Australia

01 Everfit Electric Treadmill 480mm with massager $1005.95 at Myer Best for: all-round home workouts This Electric Treadmill from Everfit is designed to suit both beginners and regular exercisers, with 12 pre-set training programs designed to simulate a natural terrain and 18 speed levels. It also has 15 levels of incline when you want to increase the resistance during your session, soft grip handlebars and a safety tether key. But what really sets this treadmill apart from other models we looked at in Australia is the inclusion of a massage belt, sit-up bar and two dumbbells. So you’re basically getting a complete, multifunctional workout system built in with your treadmill. Key features: 12 training programs

18 speed levels

15-level auto inclination

3.5 hp motor

Double shock absorption system

Pulse sensor to monitor health

Dual drink holders

Safety tether key

USB and MP3 connection with twin speakers

Tablet holder SHOP NOW

02 Horizon Paragon X Treadmill from $2899 (usually $4099) at Big W Best for: powerful and elegant design If you plan on using a treadmill a lot – and it’s likely to be on display in your home – the elegant simplicity of the Horizon Paragon X makes it just about as stylish as a treadmill can be. But built into this minimalist design is a powerful machine with a 3.25 horsepower (hp) motor suited to running and heavy use and a 56 cm wide deck that’s more generous than some other models. You can also set the terrain to simulate grass, dirt, gravel or stone surfaces, transmit data to popular training apps and even use the bluetooth heart rate receiver for advanced training. Key features: 9 console programs plus 8 FitDisplay App programs

Intuitive speed and incline controls

0.8 – 20km/h speed range

Powerful 3.25 hp motor

Readouts for Time, Distance, Incline, Speed, Calories, Heart Rate

Pulse sensor to monitor health

Drink holder

Safety button

Bluetooth features and LED display Also available at: $3399 from eBay SHOP NOW

03 ACTFLAME Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill from $229.99 at Amazon Best for: walking workouts This compact walking treadmill available from Amazon is the perfect option if you often work from home or have limited space. You can choose speeds of up to 6km per hour with a 2.5 hp motor and noise-reduction layer to make it easy to walk and work at the same time. Depending on your office, you may even be able to slot it in underneath your desk to ensure you’re getting those 10,000 steps per day. Key features: Compact dimensions: 121 x 10.5 x 50 centimetres

Speed range of 1-6km per hour

2.5hp motor

5 Layers Durable Anti-slip Belt

Large LED Display and Smart Remote

2 Shock Absorb Cushions SHOP NOW

04 Everfit Electric Treadmill Foldable 420mm $472.95 at Myer Best for: new runners and small households A treadmill that is compact and has wheels for moving all the while helping you kick fitness goals? Sign us up! This Everfit Electric Treadmill is perfect for those that are tight for space at home – or simply don’t like the aesthetic of a treadmill in the lounge room – because it easily folds up and can be wheeled away. Runners or walkers have up-to 12 pre-set training programmes to choose from, with speeds between 1km and 12km per hour. This makes it great if you’re new to running or want to use it for more walking (if you have dreams of becoming a world-class sprinter, you’ll probably want something that has higher speeds). Key features: 12 training programs

Speed levels between 1km per hour and 12km per hour

2.5hp motor

Safety tether key

Soft grip handlebars

Anti-slip and wear-resistant running belt

Super compact for easy storage

Smooth wheels for mobility SHOP NOW

05 Proform Carbon TLX PF24 Treadmill from $1799.00 (usually $2999.00) at Rebel Sports Best for: hardcore training If you’re on the hunt for more heavy duty gym equipment, look no further than this Proform treadmill, available via Rebel Sports. Its proshox cushioning and balanced non-flex rollers will make running and walking seem effortless, with speeds ranging from 1.5km to 19km per hour. It also features a quick speed and incline digital control, with a 135kg capacity and generous treadmill belt of 51 x 152cm. Rebel Sport also offers installation, a feature that some customers called out in their reviews – with over 90% recommending this treadmill. “Great machine. It was delivered, and was assembled in 20 minutes,” one customer who wrote a five star review said. “It has a lot of great features like water bottle shelf, fan, front rail. It’s sturdy and feels just like the gym. Track has a nice length and firmness perfect for training. Was ranked 3 in best treadmills and very happy with it.” Key features: 3 hp drive system

Digital quick speed control 0-19kph

Digital quick incline control 0-12%

Coolaire fan

Tablet shelf and cup holders

Auxiliary input

Spacesaver design with easy lift assist for easy storage

Lifetime frame, 5 year motor, 2 years parts and 1 year labour warranty SHOP NOW

What is the best treadmill in Australia?

When it comes to the best treadmill, Australia has a lot of products on the market to suit different exercise goals and households. So there isn’t a one-size-fits-all, best treadmill. But here are 6 factors that can help you can find one that suits you.

The size of the treadmill. There are super-compact treadmills for running, walking or desk exercise. Think about what you want based on your goals to hone in on the ideal one. Storage options. Don’t want a treadmill taking up half your living space? Look for one that’s foldable or has wheels so you can move it when you want. The motor power. Treadmills can have motors with 1.5 to 5 hp, although most home models are usually under 4 hp. If you want to run, or plan to use it a lot, look for one with at least 3 hp. The programs and speeds. The best treadmill models come with a range of program settings and speeds to make it easy to customise your cardio workouts. If you have a particular goal in mind, for example “to run fast”, check the range to make sure the treadmill you choose will help you reach your goal. Compatibility with other tools or apps. Tracking your fitness with an app? Or want to plug in a workout program of your choosing? Look for treadmills that let you use the tools and apps you want, or ones that come with their own, so you can set your program and get on with it. Safety features. Even the most experienced runners are likely to have a few stories about slipping or falling off a treadmill when they weren’t paying attention. Look for quick-stop features or safety tether keys, as well as treadmill belts designed to stop you losing your footing, so you can walk or run in comfort.

Ready to start walking or running? Check out our pick of affordable activewear to look and feel great as you get your steps in.

