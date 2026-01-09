Bondi Beach terror attack exclusive: Matilda’s mum’s desperate search for the woman who saved her other daughter Summer: “She was holding a big rabbit” 

SIX YEAR OLD Summer remembers the woman who saved her life on the day of the Bondi Beach terror attack quite clearly.

“I remember how she looks but I don’t know her age. She didn’t have a dress on I don’t think, but I think she was taking care of the animals, she had kind of a farm outfit, she was holding a big rabbit. I could pat the rabbit at the farm,” the little girl bravely recounts to Woman’s Day with her mum Valentyna by her side. “She had ginger coloured hair.”

“I can’t believe she just said that, before she could remember nothing about her,” says her mum, her voice shaking with a kind of pride and grief.

Having endured the unimaginable loss of her 10-year-old daughter, her bright and brilliant Matilda “bee”, Valentyna is now desperately trying to locate the woman who bravely saved her youngest daughter’s life during the horrific attack on Sunday, 14 December which saw two men take the lives of many.

Gone but not forgotten: Matilda and her “twin” sister Summer attended the Chanukah By the Sea Festival. Valentyna is searching for the woman who saved Summer. (Image: Supplied)

Summer, who heartbreakingly lost her big sister on that fateful day, has a message for the hero woman: “Thank you for helping me hide and making sure I didn’t run away.”

Valentyna is asking people to email Woman’s Day at womansday@aremedia.com.au if they have information they can share about the identity of the mystery heroine.

The grieving mother wants to reunite with the woman to tell her that while her heart is broken for Matilda, if she had lost Summer too, she would barely be surviving. The scant details she has gleaned from a friend who witnessed the hero woman, is that she was young and was also attending the Chanukah By the Sea festival the family were at when the senseless attack took place.

While Matilda tragically became the youngest of 15 victims who were lost during the horrific attack, Summer was saved because of the incredible act of bravery by the yet to be identified woman..

Grieving family: Valentyna and her husband Michael, pictured at a Bondi vigil, want to find the hero woman and thank her. (Image: Getty)

“When the attack started, she was holding Summer and grabbed her and hid her behind the vehicle that was next to the petting zoo. She held Summer during the attack.

“That’s the only information that I have about her, but I would love to see her and say thank you. And at least know who the person was who saved Summer,” Valentyna says her voice breaking with emotion.

Recalling the tragic day, Valentyna says she initially couldn’t find her daughters when the shooting started.

“I was with Michael when the shooting started. Firstly I thought it was firecrackers and said to Michael “what a bad joke”, but Michael looked to the side and said, “it’s shooting”.” I thought they were in the line for the 9D movie so I ran there. Summer was sitting behind a car with a lady who was holding her, I didn’t see her. I was hiding behind the van. I could hear the man who was walking and shouting. He was getting closer, at some point I thought if he goes further he will see us and we’ll need to run in the open and crawl under the van.

“After the shooting stopped I went to the van entrance and asked the person who worked there if people are inside. He answered “yes two families”. He checked if Matilda and Summer were there too but they were not. Then I could see our friend holding his little son and hiding in a car park. I rushed to him asking if he saw our girls. He has not seen them. I run towards Bondi Pavilion looking for them between cars and calling their names. When I was close to the place I left Michael, I called him on the phone. He answered and said, “come here, she is still alive”. When I saw Matilda she recognised me.

“I was with her all the way to the hospital and operation room. Michael found Summer, and brought her to the hospital. Summer was not allowed to stay at the hospital so Michael stayed and friends took Summer to her grandparents.”

Matilda is remembered as a “little ray of sunshine”. (Image: supplied)

The weeks since Matilda’s death have been very hard, says Valentyna, who alongside her husband Michael came to “the lucky country” Australia as immigrants from Ukraine before the invasion by Russia.

Remembered as “a little ray of sunshine” who always brought joy to those around her, Matilda loved being a big sister and was rarely far from Summer’s side, with their aunt revealing the girls were inseparable and “like twins”.

“We have been a couple of times to Grace’s place, it is a children’s service for grief and loss, it is a really good place and Summer is getting support from them, and family and friends, of course.

“She misses Matilda very much, they were very, very close. They shared a bedroom, for a long time they slept together in one king-sized bed side by side. So it’s very hard for her.”

Valentyna adds: “I miss Matilda badly… when it gets too hard I hug her photograph and kiss and comfort it as if it was her… I ask her for forgiveness because we couldn’t save her… I say that we loved her, love her and will always love her.

“I asked Michael to laminate that photo because my tears will ruin it.”

As she holds Summer tightly, she has one final message for the woman who saved her life: “Thank you for what you’ve done for us, we are very grateful and we don’t know how to say thank you, but we will try to because whatever we do for her, it won’t be enough.”

