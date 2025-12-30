Bondi Beach terror attack hero Ahmed Al Ahmed finally breaks his silence

In the wake of the devastating Bondi Beach terror attack, convenience store owner Ahmed Al Ahmed has been hailed across Australia as a hero for risking his own life to disarm one of the two gunmen who killed 15 people and injured 38 more.

Since the attack that occurred on the evening of December 14, Ahmed has spent the past fortnight in hospital recovering from multiple gunshot wounds – and now he’s been discharged, he’s finally speaking about his incredible act of courage.

“My soul and all everything in my organ, in my body, in my brain, asked me to go and to defend and to save innocent life,” he told CBS News.

“I didn’t think about it.”

Ahmed tackled and disarmed one of the shooters. (Image: Nine)

SAVING LIVES

While enjoying a cup of coffee at Bondi, the 43-year-old who moved to Australia from Syria in 2007, recalls the moment the Sajid and Naveed Akram allegedly began firing at the crowd of people celebrating the first night of Chanukah at Archer Park.

As gunshots rang out and terrified beachgoers began to flee to safety, Ahmed hid behind a parked car before tackling Sajid and taking him gun – a moment which was filmed and posted to social media.

“Straight away I jumped on his back,” he recalls.

When asked why he decided to intervene, Ahmed said he felt he had no other option after hearing desperate screams for help.

“Everything in my heart, in my brain, everything – it’s worked, just to manage and save the people’s life,” he shared.

After wrestling the gun from 50-year-old Sajid, Ahmed placed the gun next to a tree as Sajid retreated towards his son Naveed, 24, on a nearby pedestrian bridge.

“I didn’t think to shoot [him], and I don’t want to put my hand in blood. I don’t think I’m the one who can take life of people,” Ahmed said when asked if he considered retaliating.

“I didn’t worry about anything. My target was just to take the gun from him and to stop him from killing a human being.”

The $2.5 million raised in a GoFundMe will help him recover from the lifelong injuries he sustained. (Image: Instagram)

INSPIRATION FOR ALL AUSTRALIANS

As he recovered in hospital, Ahmed has been hailed as a hero around the world for his bravery, receiving personal commendations from Governor General Sam Mostyn, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Chris Minns.

“Your heart is strong, your courage is inspiring,” Albanese said while visiting Ahmed in the hospital.

“He was trying to get a cup of coffee, simple as that, and found himself at a moment where people were being shot in front of him. He decided to take action and his bravery is an inspiration for all Australians.”

Ahmed was also given a check for $2.5 million raised in a GoFundMe to help him recover from the lifelong injuries he sustained in the attack.

While he has two bullets still lodged in his shoulder and potentially permanent nerve damage in his left hand, Ahmed said he doesn’t regret his decision to intervene, also noting he wouldn’t hesitate to do it all again.

“I am proud that I did… I saved innocent people’s lives,” he told.

