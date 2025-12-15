Australian and international celebrities react to Bondi Beach tragedy

Various local and international celebrities have reacted to the tragic Bondi Beach attack on December 14 that left at least 15 people dead.

Numerous stars have shared messages of grief and solidarity following the incident, with many taking to social media to express their heartbreak and support for those affected.

ROSE BYRNE

Australian actress Rose Byrne took to social media to share that she was “so horrified” by the attack that took place in her “beautiful hometown.”

“My heart goes out to the victims, their families & the Jewish community,” she shared on her Instagram story. “Australia is one of the safest places in the world to practice any religion and I am shocked, heartbroken & horrified by this unspeakable news.”

OPRAH

“I just spent the last 2 weeks in Australia, walking Bondi just days ago feeling the openness and ease that lives there,” Oprah Winfrey wrote on her Facebook page. “It’s hard to reconcile that sense of peace with the terror of last night. My heart breaks for the victims, their families and loved ones, and all you Aussies.”

MANDY MOORE

Actress and singer Mandy Moore took to Instagram to share her devastation.

“On the first night of Hanukkah and in a country with very strict gun control laws. Absolutely devastating. My heart is with all my Jewish friends around the world.”

ASHTON KUTCHER

Actor Ashton Kutcher took to X (formerly Twitter) after the attack, writing, “Anti-Semitic rhetoric is not abstract— it carries a cost, and my brothers and sisters continue to pay it.

“May this devastation somehow spark a hidden miracle, one our eyes do not yet have the merit to see.”

PINK & NOA TISHBY

Noa Tishby, the ex-wife of Osher Gunsberg, shared a clip on Instagram with superstar Pink, where the singer spoke about how she was subjected to anti-Semitic slurs as a teenager.

In the caption of the post, Noa wrote, “It’s the first night of Hanukkah, and we are heartbroken by the news coming out of Bondi Beach, where Jews were murdered while lighting the Hanukkah menorah.”

She continued, “In moments like this, the meaning of Hanukkah and the decision to keep lighting candles feels especially heavy and especially important. We are holding the Jewish community around the world close tonight.”

BEN LEE

Australian singer Ben Lee shared a video to his Instagram following the attack.

He explained that the news had broken as “we had just finished lighting the Hanukkah candles for the first night of Hanukkah at our house.”

He shared, “We’re not a religious family, but these types of rituals are poetic and beautiful and fun things for families to share that connect us generationally to stories of hope and courage and resilience.

“And I can’t help thinking of the compounded tragedy of people being attacked during the vulnerable and tender moment of sharing a ritual like that, of lighting candles publicly.

“The senselessness of killing people at any time, but particularly in this case, in that vulnerable moment of reconnecting with myth and story and hope.”

Ben sent his love to “the people of Sydney, the people of Bondi, the Jewish community, a wider community of friends, brothers and sisters all around the world that are not gonna give up hope that we can live and raise our kids in a more peaceful healthier, happier world than the one we’re currently living in.”

(Credit: Getty)

ABBIE CHATFIELD

Reality star Abbie Chatfield shared multiple posts to Instagram detailing how the “Bondi Beach community has endured so much”, and describing the “collective grief” in Bondi following the mass stabbing at Bondi Westfield last year.

“It truly changed the community and in many ways we are still recovering. This is another wound for the community,” she wrote.

“I know that people think that Bondi is full of vapid people but it couldn’t be further from the truth. This part of the world is a true community full of people from all ages, all life paths, all cultures and countries … I have never felt so connected to a place that I have lived. I love Bondi so much because of the people. I am so heart broken for my community. I love you Bondi.”

TROYE SIVAN

Australian singer Troye Sivan said that his heart was “broken” over the attack on “the Australian Jewish community – my community.”

He wrote, “Thinking tonight of the victims and their families, the Bondi and wider Sydney communities, and for every Jewish person in this country. This is not who we are as Australians.”

KATHY LETTE

Australian author Kathy Lette described the attack as “deeply traumatising”.

“Horrific news about a shooting at our iconic, beloved Bondi Beach,” she wrote.

“Gun violence is extremely rare in our happy, multicultural country so this sickening attack on a perfect summer’s day, a week out from Xmas, at a Hannukah event is deeply traumatising. My heart goes out to the Jewish community & everyone affected.”

