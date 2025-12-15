BONDI BEACH ATTACK: How you can help

As Australia wakes up to further developments surrounding the devastating terrorist attack at Bondi Beach last night – NSW Premier, Chris Minns, is calling on the community to help in anyway they can.

Advertisement

“If you’re looking for something to do, you could give blood,” he told media last night.

DONATING BLOOD

Overnight, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood issued several life-threatening orders for O negative blood in the aftermath of the attack that police say have left at least 16 people dead and 42 hospitalised.

They’re encouraging Australians to roll up their sleeves if they can, reminding the community that just one donation can save up to three lives.

Previously, Lifeblood warned that blood and plasma supplies across Australia have been strained with lower donor turn-out and rising demand for blood.

Advertisement

Blood centres within the Sydney area include:

Lifeblood Sydney Town Hall Donor Centre – 483 George St, Sydney

– 483 George St, Sydney Lifeblood York St Donor Centre – Level 1/1 York St

– Level 1/1 York St Lifeblood Marrickville Donor Centre – Level 1/76a Edinburgh Rd, Marrickville

– Level 1/76a Edinburgh Rd, Marrickville Lifeblood Chatswood Donor Centre – Level 1/436 Victoria Ave, Chatswood

Appointments to give blood can be booked here.

NSW Police are continuing to investigate the attacks at Bondi. (Image: Getty)

FINDING INFORMATION

Australian Red Cross have opened their Register Find Reunite service this morning to help reunited families and friends impacted by last night’s attack.

Advertisement

The service matches registrations from people impacted by emergency situations to enquiries made by their loved ones searching for news.

Once a match is confirmed, the person who made the enquiry will be notified.

“Not knowing where your loved ones are, not being able to contact them by phone or email adds to that anxiety,” Australian Red Cross NSW Director, Jacob Walsh, said in a statement.

“The service helps find and reunite family, friends and loved ones during a disaster.”

Advertisement

NSW Police have launched a Public Information and Inquiry Centre (PIIC) to facilitate the multi-agency coordinated response to the attack.

The PIIC is a centralised information base that allows members of the public to call and ask for information relating to people impacted by the incident.

The hotline is available to call on 1800 227 228 – and is open 24/7.

NSW Police are also now appealing for anyone within the Bondi Beach area with mobile phone or dashcam footage relevant to the attack to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement

Police are urging the community to avoid the area around Bondi Beach. (Image: Getty)

ASKING FOR HELP

For anyone who may be struggling, help is available 24/7 from the following services.

NSW Metal Health Line: Call 1800 011 511.

Lifeline: Call 13 11 14, text 0477 13 11 14 or chat online.

Advertisement

Kids Helpline: Call 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

Beyond Blue: Call 13400 22 4326 or chat online.

1800RESPECT: Call 1800 737 732, text 0458 737 732 or chat online.

13 Yarn: Call 13 92 76.

Advertisement

MensLine Australia: Call 1300 78 99 78.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 000.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.