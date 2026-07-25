Engaged at Kmart, married at Bunnings: Inside Daisy and Daniel’s ultra-Aussie wedding!

Most couples decide to get married in a spot that means something special to them – and for Daisy Knight and her new husband Daniel Manzini, that place was none other than Bunnings Warehouse!

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“When we were planning our wedding, we dreamed that we could get married at Bunnings, but we didn’t think it would be possible,” Daisy, 32, tells Woman’s Day while on her honeymoon in Melbourne.

“But at the same time we thought it couldn’t hurt to ask, so we wrote to a few stores near our home in Wollongong and in Sydney.”

‘We had fun making the most extra silly day possible,’ says Daisy. (Image: Supplied)

DREAM CEREMONY

The pair, who met at a gig in 2020 and got engaged at Kmart, says the idea to say “I do” among the tools and plants in the hardware store came from a dream Daisy had well before they even began dating.

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In this dream, Daisy and Daniel, 31, who were just friends at that point, were shopping at Bunnings with their children, who were enjoying the playground in the store’s cafe.

“I woke up and thought that was so nice, I wouldn’t mind shopping at Bunnings with Daniel and our future kids, and that’s what pushed me to ask him out,” Daisy reveals.

While a few branches declined to host their “neon explosion” themed wedding, Bunnings in Alexandria agreed to let the couple tie the knot in a courtyard normally used by staff on their breaks.

And on June 27, the couple exchanged their vows in front of family and friends – as well as some curious staff and shoppers.

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The staff also put together a hamper of Bunnings merch for the newlyweds, and the store’s famous sausage sizzle kept their guests well-fed while they waited for the ceremony to start.

Snags for all the guests! (Image: Supplied)

While their quirky nuptials went off without a hitch, Daisy says it attracted some attention from the store’s customers.

“When we were setting up, a little girl came up and asked what we were doing, and I told her we were getting married here,” says Daisy.

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“She asked why and I said, ‘Because I love that bald man over there’, and she just said, ‘OK, I’m going to get a sausage,’ and walked off!”

For their decorations, Daisy also reveals that she and Daniel handmade most of them, including her dress.

“I’m an artist, so I papier-mached big versions of our heads for the arch, and I made all the bridesmaids dresses as well as my dress,” she says.

“We handpainted all the fabric and Daniel dyed all of his groomsmen’s outfits as well, which was cool. We had heaps of fun making the most extra silly day possible.”

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The couple’s love of Bunnings has also continued into their honeymoon, where they went on a quest to find the best Bunnings in Melbourne.

“We love the Bunnings cafe,” she laughs. “We want to find the best one in Melbourne!”

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