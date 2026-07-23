‘Pretty upset’: The Voice stars blindsided by Mel C’s wedding snub

As wedding bells rang for Sporty Spice Melanie Chisolm and her new Australian husband Chris Dingwall, many of her nearest and dearest in showbiz gathered to watch the pair tie the knot.

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But noticeably, Mel C’s co-stars from The Voice Australia were absent from the guest list for the intimate ceremony held in England’s north-west

“Sonia Kruger, who is Mel C’s biggest fan was pretty upset about missing out on the nuptials,” an insider shares with Woman’s Day – noting Sonia and Kate Miller-Heidke missed out on an invite.

“Everyone expected the whole Voice family to be there, but apparently that wasn’t the case.”

Sonia and Kate are both thrilled for Mel C! (Image: Instagram)

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SENDING THEIR LOVE

The show’s other judges, Ronan Keating and Richard Marx – who Mel, 52, is reportedly much closer to – both scored invitations, but sadly they couldn’t attend due to other commitments.

“It’s a shame they couldn’t make it,” the insider tells. “But they did send Mel their love for her big day.”

While Sonia and Kate may have missed Mel C’s big day the insider says both are not letting the snub dampen their excitement, with Kate even joking that her invitation must have been lost in the mail.

“Poor Sonia already had mentally picked out the perfect outfit,” they say.

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“She’s a huge Spice Girls fan, so the chance to meet them had her excited too. Now she’s just waiting for another excuse to wear it.”

Posh was the only Spice Girl that couldn’t make it to the ceremony. (Image: Instagram)

FRIENDSHIP NEVER ENDS

While Sporty Spice is best-known for wearing a tracksuit, the backless satin white frock she said “I do” in was designed by none other than her former band-mate Victoria Beckham, who was reportedly gutted that she had to miss the ceremony due to the FIFA World Cup finals.

But, as the Spice Girls proclaimed in their breakout hit Wannabe, “friendship never ends” – with Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown all reuniting to celebrate the newlyweds.

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“No one thought they would ever see Mel in a wedding dress,” another source close to the 90s girl group tells Woman’s Day. “But Geri, Emma and Mel B wouldn’t have missed it for the world! Mel C hasn’t been this happy in years.”

Mel’s 17-year-old daughter Scarlett Starr was also included in the celebrations as her mum’s bridesmaid.

Mel C first met the Sydney-based actor Chris on the celebrity dating app Raya in late 2023 while she was living in London.

Just one month later, the pair had their first date while she was on tour in Australia – and they’ve been together ever since.

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“He’s one of those people that just doesn’t get up all in your business,” Mel C told the Life Uncut podcast in November 2025. “He’s quietly in the sidelines being uber supportive… and he’s wonderful.”

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