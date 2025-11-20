Mel C teases Spice Girl reunion for their 30th anniversary

The Spice Girls might be getting back together!

Mel C revealed this week that the former band members are in “talks” about some kind of reunion for the 30th anniversary of when the band was formed.

During an appearance on Good Morning America this week to promote her ninth album, the 51-year-old was asked whether the 90s girlband had any plans to get back together.

“I remain optimistic. It’s our thirtieth anniversary next year,” she said, while crossing her fingers. “We toured in 2019, we did a few stadium shows in the UK and it was incredible.”

“We’re just so proud of the legacy that we have and we have fans now from new generations are just loving the Spice Girls so I would like to get back on stage with the girls,” she continued.

“We’re talking and we’re seeing what opportunities are out there. The thing that stops us is we feel so precious about it, we want to make sure it’s the right thing and agree on the right thing.”

Mel C’s revelation comes just days after her fellow ex-bandmate Victoria Beckham appeared in a video on her son Cruz’s Instagram page singing an acoustic version of ‘Viva Forever’.

The last time the Spice Girls reunited to perform was in 2019. Credit: Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments telling the 51-year-old and her 20-year-old son they should release the song for Christmas.

“This is so beautiful. Acoustic Christmas No.1 right there,” one person wrote.

“You guys need to get a band together! This is so beautiful… agree with another post that it would be a perfect Christmas number 1,” added someone else.

“All the spice girls and all the kids a Christmas charity song !!!! your welcome!! X(sic); The duo we didn’t know we needed,” said a third.

Why did the Spice Girls split up?

In 1998, Geri Halliwell-Horner aka ‘Ginger Spice’ announced she was leaving the group, citing “creative differences”.

At the end of their European tour that year, Geri’s lawyer read out a statement from her announcing that she had officially left the group.

“This is a message to the fans. Sadly, I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls,” the statement read. “This is because of differences between us. I am sure the group will continue to be successful and I wish them all the best. I have no immediate plans. I wish to apologise to all the fans and to thank them and every one who has been there.”

The Spice Girls continued to perform as a four-person group until they went on a permanent hiatus two years later.

Victoria Beckham was noticeably absent from the last reunion. Credit: Instagram.

Have the Spice Girls reunited before?

In 2019, Geri, Emma, and the two Mels reunited for a small UK tour and Geri admitted on stage that she regretted leaving the group.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry I left. I was just being a brat. I want to say it’s just so good to be back with the girls that I love,” she said mid-performance.

According to reports at the time, Victoria was initially on board for the tour but pulled out at the last minute.

“The girls are furious with Victoria for initially agreeing to reunite, at one stage she even threatened to go legal if the girls cashed in on the brand minus her,” a source said at the time.

However, another source claimed Victoria never agree to the tour.

“Victoria was always up for a catch-up and the prospect of a celebration of the band’s work. But going out on the road for concerts was never something she agreed to,” they said at the time.

