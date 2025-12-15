Royal families issue heartfelt statements following Bondi Beach attack

Members of royal families around the world have issued statements following the deadly attack at Bondi Beach on December 14, which targeted members of the Jewish community.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine, King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark, and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have all shared heartfelt messages.

KING CHARLES & QUEEN CAMILLA

“My wife and I are appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people attending the Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach,” King Charles’s statement read.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected so dreadfully, including the police officers who were injured while protecting members of their community.

“We commend the police, emergency services and members of the public whose heroic actions no doubt prevented even greater horror and tragedy.

“In times of hurt, Australians always rally together in unity and resolve. I know that the spirit of community and love that shines so brightly in Australia – and the light at the heart of the Chanukah festival – will always triumph over the darkness of such evil.”

THE PRINCE & PRINCESS OF WALES

“Our thoughts are with every Australian today following the terrible attack at Bondi Beach,” William and Catherine’s statement read. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and stand with the Jewish community in grief.

“We are also thinking about the bravery of the emergency responders, particularly the two injured officers.”

KING FREDERIK & QUEEN MARY

The Danish royals shared, “We and the people of Denmark are profoundly saddened by the tragic news of the terror attack at Bondi Beach today. We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those affected, their loved ones, the people of Australia and the Jewish community.”

PRINCE ALBERT & PRINCESS CHARLENE

“It is with a deep emotion that I learnt of the tragic antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney during a Hanukkah celebration,” Prince Albert shared in a statement with nine.com.au.

“Our thoughts are with the grieving families of the victims of this unspeakable act of violence. On behalf of the People of Monaco, my Family and myself, allow us to express our feelings of deep pain and sorrow.

“Please be assured, Mister Prime Minister, of our utmost solidarity and deepest condolences to all those affected.”

