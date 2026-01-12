Bondi terror attack EXCLUSIVE: The miracle reunion that brought Matilda’s mum to tears 

It was a moment of joy and light amid a sea of grief for Valentyna Poltavchenko, the mother of the youngest victim of the Bondi Beach attacks, Matilda Bee.

Unlike the weeks since her daughter’s death, on Sunday night Valentyna was crying happy tears as she reunited with 20 year old Natasha, the woman who saved the life of her other daughter, Summer, six.

“It was like a miracle that she came to Bondi,” she exclusively tells Woman’s Day of the incredible moment she came face-to-face with the hero woman at Bondi Beach on Sunday night.

Natasha was working at the petting zoo at the Chanukah By the Sea event and bravely grabbed little Summer, risking her own life to hide behind a van, while the crazed gunmen opened fire on attendees, tragically killing 15 people and injuring countless more.

The hug that says it all: Matilda’s mum reunited with the hero woman who saved her other daughter Summer. (Image: Supplied)

In loving memory: Matilda was tragically the youngest victim of the Bondi beach attack.

And while Tash’s bravery saved the life of little Summer, her big sister Matilda tragically died from gunshot wounds. Her only crime was attending a petting zoo with her beloved family.

Woman’s Day launched a campaign to help Valentyna find the hero woman who saved Summer’s life, and the pair had an emotional reunion in Bondi last night, after Tash’s dad read our story and reached out.

“I’m so happy she came to Bondi. Her mum and dad were there with her, and her boyfriend,” says Valentyna, overcome with emotion. “I had a rollercoaster of emotions last night… I was sad, proud, surprise and grateful. When I saw Tash I hugged her and cried but it was happy tears. I didn’t want to leave her when it was time to go home.

“It’s a miracle,” Valentyna said of the reunion with Tash and Summer. (Image: Supplied).

“I am so glad we connected now. I want the whole world to know what a hero she is. I could see and feel the love and care that she gives, and I am so grateful to her parents for bringing her up in this manner. She was protecting Summer not only physically but giving her comfort and a sense of safety in every possible way. She is an amazing person.

“I am going to contact the local mayor they can honour Tash and her family on Australia Day. She is a hero! “

It’s a spark of joy in what has otherwise been the darkest time of the mother of three’s life. This Sunday will be 30 days since Matilda’s funeral, which the family will mark as part of a Jewish tradition.

Bonded forever: Valentyna says Tash is a “hero” and should be honoured on Australia Day. (Image: supplied)

Remembered as “a little ray of sunshine” who always brought joy to those around her, Matilda loved being a big sister and was rarely far from Summer’s side, with their aunt previously revealing the girls were inseparable and “like twins”. They even share the same middle name, Bee.

“We have been a couple of times to Grace’s Place, it is a children’s service for grief and loss, it is a really good place and Summer is getting support from them, and family and friends, of course.

“She misses Matilda very much, they were very, very close. They shared a bedroom, for a long time they slept together in one king-sized bed side by side. So it’s very hard for her.”

Inseparable sisters: Matilda and Summer were so close they slept in a king-sized bed together.

Speaking of her grief for her dearly missed little girl, Valentyna heartbreakingly says: “I miss Matilda badly… when it gets too hard I hug her photograph and kiss and comfort it as if it was her… I ask her for forgiveness because we couldn’t save her… I say that we loved her, love her and will always love her.

“I asked Michael to laminate that photo because my tears will ruin it.”

To donate to Matilda’s Go Fund me, please click here.

