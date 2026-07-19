‘Urging him to wait’: Robert Irwin’s new relationship setting off ‘alarm bells’ for Terri and Bindi Irwin

Last year, wildlife warrior Robert Irwin joked about finding an American girl to settle down with, intent on emulating the fairytale love his parents famously shared.

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Now, just five months into dating New Jerseyan wildlife photographer Ashleigh Scully, sources reveal 22-year-old Robert’s already got his heart set on marriage – and his mum Terri’s in a panic!

“Robert and Ashleigh are inseparable and he’s absolutely convinced he’s found the woman he wants to spend the rest of his days with,” an Irwin family insider tells Woman’s Day.

“He knows Terri and Bindi are worried things are moving too fast and understands why they’re so protective of him, but he’s very much in love – and Terri should realise she’s going to push him away if she tries to get in the way of his heart.”

Like Robert, Ash’s been an animal lover since day one. (Image: Instagram)

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CAUTIOUS ABOUT HIS LOVE

Ashleigh, 24, was by Robert’s side in New York while he promoted his new show, Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro, and sources say he’s come to rely on her as a “constant reassuring presence” amid his US career gaining traction.

Long-time friends who have run in the same environmentally minded circles for years, there’s no denying the young couple are well suited.

Still, the fast-moving relationship is said to have Terri, 61, worried that it’s an unwelcome distraction during a pivotal time in her son’s career.

“The family have no problem with them being together, they just hope she doesn’t impact on an incredible career opportunity for him,” says the source.

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“They’ve been living together and he wants to propose to Ashleigh, but his mum, his sister and his business team are urging him to wait.”

In another sign of just how serious things are, a second insider says Robert has met and “charmed” Ashleigh’s parents, Gerry and Miriam.

Her dad was so impressed, he even invited Robert on a boys hiking trip!

“In this family, you don’t get invited on an adventure unless you’re part of the inner circle,” the source says.

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Of course, making sure the right person fits into the family business is of utmost importance to the Irwins.

There have been reports Robert’s so smitten with Ashleigh, he’s eager to integrate her into the Australia Zoo way of life, which has set off alarm bells for his family members.

“They’ve been friends for years and he knows he can trust her, but Terri and Bindi are a lot more cautious,” adds the insider.

“They worry she’s been playing the long game with Robert right under their noses.”

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Indeed, Ashleigh spoke as far back as 2019 about her goal to be a powerful wildlife advocate and “inspire” the younger generation, and there’s no doubt Robert’s global profile can help her achieve that.

The source adds, “People can genuinely see them building an empire together.”

Bindi and Terri have concerns about Robert’s relationship. (Image: Getty)

BINDI’S NOT HAPPY

But first, they’ll have to get past the existing king and queen of the zoo, Bindi and her American husband Chandler Powell.

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Robert has openly admired the solid partnership the couple have built together over the years, but now that he and Ashleigh could become a package deal, Bindi’s apparently sensing a threat to her own place in the family.

“Bindi puts on a brave front but don’t kid yourself, she’s devastated to have had to take a back seat from the limelight due to her health issues,” says the source.

“She might be uncomfortable about the idea of a new Mr and Mrs Irwin muscling in on her and Chandler’s roles at the zoo. This whole situation has rattled her.”

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