Melissa McCarthy debuts jaw-dropping 43kg weight loss transformation

NEED TO KNOW Melissa McCarthy returned to SNL looking slimmer, reportedly having lost around 95 pounds.

Her appearance followed earlier speculation sparked by Barbra Streisand’s quickly deleted “Ozempic” comment.

Melissa has long been open about her body-image journey, describing numerous past weight-loss approaches.

Melissa McCarthy made a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live, taking on hosting duties for the sixth time and debuting a dramatically slimmer silhouette that left viewers speechless.

The Bridesmaids star, 55, stepped onto the iconic Studio 8H stage confidently showcasing the results of her impressive transformation after dropping an estimated 95 pounds (43kg).

(Credit: Getty)

Melissa’s head-turning SNL appearance comes just months after her glam night at the Center Theater Group Gala sparked online speculation.

At the time, she posted a look alongside choreographer Adam Shankman – only to receive an unexpected comment from Barbra Streisand.

Under the photo, Barbra wrote: “Give him my regards, did you take Ozempic?”

The 83-year-old icon swiftly deleted the remark after it triggered heated reactions, but Melissa brushed off the moment.

“I think Barbra is a treasure – and I love her,” she told paparazzi afterwards. Barbra later clarified that her question was intended as a compliment.

(Credit: Getty)

Melissa has been candid about her relationship with her body throughout her decades-long career. She’s shared that she has been “every size on the planet,” and has experimented with a variety of approaches to weight management over the years.

At one point, she tried an all-liquid diet, shedding 70 pounds (31kg), but later admitted she would “never” attempt it again.

In another chapter of her journey, she lost 50 pounds (22kg) simply after reshaping her mindset.

“I truly stopped worrying about it,” she told Life & Style. “I think there’s something to loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked.”

