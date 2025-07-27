Sam Pang returns to host the Logies with a fresh twist & no plans to ‘dance on any graves’

Sam Pang is back for another lap of the Logies.

The 50-year-old comedian will once again host the TV WEEK Logie Awards, marking his third consecutive year fronting Australian television’s night of nights.

Will Sam’s cheeky Have You Been Paying Attention? co-stars make an appearance?

“I’m genuinely very excited to be back for the third time – I can’t believe it,” Sam tells TV WEEK. “It’s a great night and I’m very honoured.”

This time Sam is not only hosting, but his own show, Sam Pang Tonight, has also scored a Best Comedy Entertainment Program nomination after just one season on air.

“That was a very welcome surprise,” he confesses. “We’ve only done eight shows, so I was thrilled for the team. It’s the whole cliché that it’s just great to be nominated; but, really, with this show, it is!”

Sam – who is also a regular panellist on Have You Been Paying Attention? – is not expecting Sam Pang Tonight to come away with the win. He admits that the other shows in that category are much more well-oiled machines, but it’s a proud moment regardless.

“We’re not expecting much on the night, but it’s genuinely lovely for everyone involved.”

Ray Martin and Sam Pang are ready for the industry’s night of nights. (Credit: Tony Mott)

The series has already got the green light for a second season, and Sam admits he’s learnt a few lessons, especially about burnout.

“We’d do the show on Monday night and then it felt as if, first thing on the Tuesday, we were totally focused on the following Monday,” he recalls.

“It’s okay to have the next day off – there are still six more after that to get ready for the show!”

As for the Logies, fans can expect a slightly different flavour this year.

“We’ll try to freshen it up a bit,” Sam teases. “We’re just having fun and all these people can have a laugh at themselves, while still celebrating.”

That includes his plans to tease Gold Logie nominee Hamish Blake, the only male in a line-up of seven incredible female stars fighting for the prestigious title.

“I think it’ll come up,” he grins. “We’re just trying to work out what’s the funniest way to do it.”

(Credit: Getty)

While some already have targets on their back for Sam’s jokes, recently cancelled news and current affairs program The Project isn’t one of them.

“There won’t be dancing on any graves,” he says. “It’s been a wonderful show and 16 years of it. It’s very sad when anything ends so all we’d say is ‘congratulations’.”

Now, with the red carpet just around the corner and another season of his show on the way, Sam says he’s just focused on delivering the laughs and letting the voters decide who takes home the trophies at the end of the evening.

“I’m not a magician, so I have no inkling about who might win,” he quips.

“It’s much better to be surprised.”

