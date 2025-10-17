Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
“It hit him like a bucket of cold water”: Inside Matt LeBlanc’s transformation after Matthew Perry’s death

Insiders say he’s gone through a major personal shift.
For years, Friends fans saw Matt LeBlanc as worlds apart from the charming Joey Tribbiani everyone loved on screen. But now, almost a year after the tragic death of his co-star and close friend Matthew Perry, insiders say he’s undergone a major personal transformation

“The entire Friends cast was totally rattled by Matthew Perry’s passing,” a source close to the group exclusively tells Woman’s Day. “But the biggest change has been in Matt LeBlanc.”

According to the insider, LeBlanc has swapped his once-reclusive, moody ways for “a kinder, gentler version of himself.”

Matt LeBlanc (L) and Matthew Perry pose backstage following a performance of "The End Of Longing", Matthew Perry's playwriting debut which he stars in at The Playhouse Theatre on April 30, 2016 in London, England.
Once labeled the grumpiest Friends star, Matt LeBlanc has reportedly had a total change of heart since the tragic death of Matthew Perry and insiders say he’s never been happier, or kinder. (Credit: Getty)

While the world loved Friends, insiders say things were more complicated behind the scenes. “LeBlanc was always a bit of an outsider in that group,” the source shares. “He almost never socialized off camera with Jen Aniston or Courteney Cox, who were and still are the closest members of the cast.”

The tension reportedly grew after LeBlanc went solo with Joey, the ill-fated spinoff that lasted only two seasons. “He became more of an outcast twenty years ago when he opted to make the Joey show after the rest of the cast was at peace with walking away from the franchise,” the insider explains. “LeBlanc has been haunted [the show’s lack of success] for twenty years and it made him wary — even grouchy — to the Friends enthusiasts he’d meet out in public.”

It’s no secret that LeBlanc retreated from Hollywood after that. While Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox stayed in the spotlight and Lisa Kudrow built a steady career in television and film, LeBlanc preferred privacy, rarely appearing at public events and keeping his circle small. “[He] was just more of a natural loner,” says the source, but “he’s totally changed his tune in recent times.”

Courteney Cox as 'Monica Geller', Matt LeBlanc as 'Joey Tribbiani', Lisa Kudrow as 'Phoebe Buffay', David Schwimmer as 'Ross Geller', Matthew Perry as 'Chandler Bing', Jennifer Aniston as 'Rachel Green' in a 'Friends' group portrait, June 15th 1994.
Insiders say LeBlanc’s relationship with his Friends co-stars was more complicated. (Credit: Getty)

LeBlanc’s shift apparently started during the 2021 Friends reunion special, which marked the first time the entire cast had been in the same room together in years. “He softened up during the reunion, and that went a long way toward rebuilding his relationship with the rest of the gang,” our insider shares.

But it was the death of Matthew Perry on October 28, 2023, that changed everything. Perry was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home’s hot tub; his death was ruled accidental, caused by the acute effects of ketamine with drowning and heart disease listed as contributing factors, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

“Perry’s death hit LeBlanc like a bucket of cold water,” the source reveals. “He’s been a kinder, gentler version of himself ever since. For all his tough-guy swagger, that tragedy brought out LeBlanc’s softer side.”

Friends reunion 2021
The Friends cast reunited in 2021 (Credit: Prime Video)

As the one-year anniversary of Perry’s passing approaches, LeBlanc’s outlook appears to have completely shifted, and according to friends, is a different person altogether.

Now, LeBlanc is reportedly “making time for people and being patient in a way he never was before.”

“This incredible loss has made LeBlanc a more sensitive and vulnerable soul,” the insider adds. “It reminded him that he’ll never have a connection with anyone else in Hollywood like he does with Schwimmer, Aniston, Kudrow, and Cox. They’ve been through a lot, but LeBlanc considers them family, now more than ever.”

Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

