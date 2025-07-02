In 1963, when Rod Stewart was just 17 and living in London, his first child was born.

The now 80-year-old crooner would go on to have another seven children with four different women and get married three times over.

Here’s everything we know about Rod Stewart’s big blended family.

Rod with daughter Kimberley and her family. Credit: Instagram.

ROD STEWART’S ELDEST DAUGHTER IS BORN

Rod dropped out of school at 15 and was working a string of dead-end jobs, while dreaming of becoming a singer, when his girlfriend Suzannah Boffey told him she was pregnant.

“The relationship was pretty much over from that moment,” Boffey, now Suzannah Hourde, told the Daily Mail in 2013. “A baby was the last thing he wanted.”

Suzannah went to stay at an unwed mother’s home, where she was forced to spend hours cleaning to pay for her rent and board, and was eventually convinced to give the baby, who she named Sarah, up for adoption when she was one.

“It was like a 19th-century institution. We had to work like skivvies to earn our keep. I would spend hours scrubbing the front steps. It was Dickensian, horrible,” she told the Daily Mail.

When Sarah was a teenager, her adoptive parents told her that Rod was her father. By the time Suzannah reconnected with Sarah, the teenager was obsessed with her famous father.

“She just wanted to play his music and talk about him endlessly,” Boffey remembers. “It wasn’t painful, just very weird.”

Sarah later turned up to a recording studio in Los Angeles, claiming Rod was her father and hoping to meet him.

“So I go out into reception and she’s got the dimpled chin, and she’s got the hooter,” recalled Rod’s guitarist Jim Cregan on the Stars Cars Guitars podcast. “I take one look at her and think, ‘Oh God, okay’. So I go back in the room and say, ‘I hate to break it to you, mate, either she’s had plastic surgery or she’s a dead ringer’.”

Rod Stewart and Alana Hamilton on their wedding day. (Credit: Getty)

ROD STEWART’S FIRST MARRIAGE TO ALANA HAMILTON

In 1979, Rod married actress Alana Hamilton, who already had a son, Ashley, from her marriage to actor George Hamilton. Alana and Rod had two children together, Kimberly and Sean, before Rod ended the marriage.

“Divorce is never easy, but it’s even more painful when you find out your husband is having an affair with a beautiful model 15 years younger than you,” she told The Mirror.

“I can’t make Rod out to be the total villain and me the innocent victim, even though he was the one having the affair,” she continued. “The last couple of years our marriage had started to deteriorate from the madly in love couple who had everything we could possibly want to the reality of having young children and a wife who couldn’t keep up with the rock-and-roll lifestyle anymore.”

Kimberley, now 45, was a model and a fashion designer and is now a celebrity closet organiser.

Sean, now 44, has had a few brushes with the law. In 2021, both Sean and Rod pleaded guilty to the misdemeanour charges of simple battery after a 2019 altercation with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel.

According to court papers, the security guard refused the Stewarts entry into a private New Year’s Eve party taking place at the hotel. The security guard further alleged that Rod punched him in the rib cage with a closed fist, and Sean shoved him.

Rod with his current wife Penny and children Liam, Ruby, Renee, Kimberley and Sean. (Credit: Getty)

ROD STEWART’S FOURTH AND FIFTH CHILDREN ARE BORN

Rod started a relationship with Sports Illustrated model Kelly Emberg while he was still married to Alana.

The couple had a daughter together who they named Ruby.

In his autobiography Rod, the singer revealed he had planned to propose to Kelly with a plane flying overhead with a banner that read “Kelly — will you marry me? RS”.

Unfortunately, the night before the proposal was meant to happen, Rod met New Zealand model Rachel Hunter at a nightclub,

He recognised her from an exercise video and started doing her workout moves on the dance floor to attract her attention.

“He’s living proof that a man can laugh you into bed,” Rachel told The New York Post in 2001.

Three weeks later he proposed.

“He took me for a picnic to a lovely park in Los Angeles and got down on one knee to ask me to be his wife,” Rachel recalled. “At first, I went into complete shock. But I had no hesitation in saying, ‘Yes.’

“He presented me with a beautiful diamond and sapphire ring from Van Cleef.”

The couple tied the knot three months later and their daughter, Renee, was born 18 months later.

Two years later, they welcomed a son named Liam, but after eight years Rachel left the marriage.

“Like lots of women who marry young and find themselves mothers by the time they’re 25, I felt I no longer had an identity,” she told the New York Post. “I was just nothing.”

Liam, now 30, became a professional ice hockey player and Renee, now 33, is a yoga teacher.

Rod, Penny, Alastair and Aiden. (Credit: Instagram)

ROD STEWART’S MARRIAGE TO PENNY LANCASTER

A year after he divorced Rachel, Rod married his third wife, model Penny Lancaster.

The pair met at a party when Penny, who was learning photography, asked whether she could take some photos of the famous rocker.

“Rachel broke up with me on a Monday evening, and it was heartbreaking. No one leaves Rod!” he told PEOPLE in 2021. “But that Saturday night, I met Penny at the Dorchester Hotel in London. The bass player in my band, Carmine, said, ‘Listen, you’ve just come out of a long nine-year marriage. You’re not ready yet.'”

“I nearly strangled him!” he added. “Six months later, he gave me her phone number and she came over. She has mended my heart in more ways than one.”

Rod and Penny married in 2007 and have two children together — Alastair and Aiden.

They remain married today, making it by far the longest relationship Rod has ever been involved in.

In 2021, he told PEOPLE that the secret to their relationship is intimacy.

“I’m not talking about sex, but a kiss and a cuddle and a hold,” he told the outlet. “Penny and I do that every morning. We hug each other — sometimes in bed, sometimes out of bed, all throughout the day. It’s a wonderful relationship. Lucky geezer, aren’t I?”

