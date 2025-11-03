Everything we know about Lindy Klim’s engagement to Paul Mullert

Lindy Klim has taken her relationship with Paul Mullert to the next level, revealing that the pair are planning on getting married next year!
The 46-year-old, who debuted her relationship with the medical tech businessman nine months ago, let slip new details with the Daily Mail as she attended Melbourne’s Derby Day.
Describing her new beau as a “normal, beautiful person,” she admitted that her children get along well with his daughter.
“We don’t live with each other, but when we get married in January, we might,” she told the publication.
Lindy and Paul made their first public debut in February this year, attending the LIV golf tournament in Adelaide just months after she split from her second husband, Adam Ellis.
“He’s just a normal, nice guy. We’ve been seeing each other for a few months and just taking it slow,” Lindy said at the time. “This is a nice little intro into my world.”
Lindy, who moved from Bali back to Melbourne at the beginning of the year, also revealed how the two met.
“Paul’s sister lives in Bali and she said you should go on a date with my brother,” she told the publication. “It’s been amazing back in Melbourne.’
The Balinese princess shares three children with her ex-husband, Australian Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim: Stella, 19, who she competed alongside on The Amazing Race Australia earlier this year, Rocco, 17, and Frankie, 14.
The couple was married for nearly ten years before they announced their separation in 2016.
Two years after her divorce from Michael, Lindy went on to marry British property developer Adam Ellis in 2018. The couple welcomed a daughter, Goldie, before splitting in 2024.