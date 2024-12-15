It started as long-distance, but 13 years later, they are still going strong.

Advertisement

Megan Gale, 49, and former AFL star Shaun Hampson, 36, met in 2011, and although their connection wasn’t initially instant, after they got to know each other better deep feelings began to grow.

“It was a slow burn,” Megan admitted to The Australian Women’s Weekly. “It wasn’t that instant, see each other, fall in love, inseparable.”

“I just found out after talking to him for a while that he had way more maturity and depth than I initially thought,” Megan continued.

But at the time, Megan was living in Sydney, and Shaun was in Melbourne. They initially dated over Skype, and even though long-distance relationships can be a risk, it only solidified their undeniable chemistry.

Advertisement

In 2019, Megan told The Australian Women’s Weekly, “We’d start Skyping around 8 pm, then look at the clock, and it would be 4 am.

“It was that giddy, high school thing where you could sleep for two hours then wake up and feel refreshed and energised. You’re glowing and bolstered by this new connection.”

The couple got engaged in 2017, they have yet to get married, but in 2019 Shaun opened up about his marriage plans.

Advertisement

At the time, he said the wedding might be a year away, and he gave a glimpse into the type of wedding the couple has in mind.

“There’s just been so much on. Both of us are trying to find the time to focus on a wedding now that our lives are running smoothly. I can guarantee it’ll be very small and intimate,” Shaun told TV Week.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Shaun spoke candidly about missing Megan while on Survivor and revealed why their connection is so strong.

“Our sense of humour is so stitched together, it is like one mind. If we are not looking after the kids or doing dinner, we are joking around and I missed that connection. She is my number one,” he told the publication.

Advertisement

On May 13 2014, the gorgeous couple welcomed their son, River, into the world.

“Our precious little 3.87kg (8.5 pound) man came into the world yesterday on the 13th of May 2014 at 4.47pm,” Gale wrote alongside the picture,” wrote Megan in her announcement.

The family of three became four when their daughter Rosie was born in 2017.

“Our darling little bun came out of the oven earlier this week 🍞 Sweet little soul. You are already so blessed. Healthy as can be with a family that has fallen head over heels in love with you,” penned Megan.

Advertisement

To soak in the love between this ridiculously good looking couple then enjoy this deep dive into their cutest moments together.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use