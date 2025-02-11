Bonnie Anderson became a local sweetheart after winning Australia’s Got Talent at just 12 years old, but nearly two decades later, her life has significantly changed including starting her own family.

In November 2023, Bonnie walked down the aisle to her soulmate Samuel Morrison in a stunning wedding at the Acacia Ridge Vineyard in Yarra Valley in Victoria surrounded by friends and family.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Mr and Mrs Morrison 🤍,” she captioned her Instagram announcement.

For the ceremony, she donned a beautiful sleeveless, lace halter neck dress from Australian couture designer Jason Grech.

The lovebirds got engaged in April 2022, but their ceremony was seemingly paused as they announced they were expecting a baby a few months after.

Bonnie and Samuel welcomed their first child together, Bobby Ray Morrison on December 17, 2022.

“It was always you, our darling boy. Bobby Ray Morrison,” she captioned the Instagram post of Bobby, wrapped in a beautiful crochet blanket embroidered with his name.

Flash forward a few years to February 2025, and the former Neighbours actress has revealed she is expecting her second child with Samuel.

(Credit: Instagram)

The announcement was shared in a video of her family on the beach, donned in a beautiful white crop top and skirt from Dissh.

“Bobby’s going to be a big brother,” she captioned the video. “We are beyond grateful for the new adventure.”

In a second post to Instagram, showing off the growing baby bump, she thanked all her friends and followers for the love including fellow Neighbours stars, Takaya Honda, Matt Wilson, and Madeleine West – who is also expecting a bub.

“Thank you all for the beautiful and kind messages following our announcement. I feel so blessed to be expecting our second child,” she wrote.

“As much as I want to shout this to the rooftops with excitement, I am also mindful of everyone’s journey to parenthood. 🤍So much love to everybody!”

