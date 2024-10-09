Beloved Neighbours star turned singer songwriter; Bonnie Anderson has caused quite the stir among fans as she unveils a beautiful hair transformation.

The former actress took to Instagram to share a before and after video of her hair.

(Image: Instagram)

“Changing my hair these days almost as much as my undies… 😂 this is something I have wanted for a long time! 🙈🙈🙈,” she wrote on Instagram.

Bonnie continued to thank her “amazing hairdresser” who also happened to be her “gorgeous” mother, Connie Anderson.

Various friends and family, including Neighbours actress April Rose Pengilly and SAS Australia’s Simone Holtznagel, commented on the post sharing praise. Meanwhile others felt inspired by Bonnie’s dramatic cut.

“LOVE it! Makes me want to cut my hair,” one fan wrote.

“It looks beautiful, your Mum did a amazing job,” another commented.

DJ Blondie Lee commented: “You rock a bob Bon.”

“It looks absolutely stunning … so classy.. movie star/model material,” a fan wrote.

SAS Australia’s Jessica Peris shared: “Stunning sis.”

Bonnie was best recognised on Australia TV for her portrayal of Bea Nilsson, who first arrived on Ramsay Street in 2018 as the half-sister of Elly Conway, and Susan Kennedy’s niece.

She portrayed loveable Bea for three years before her shock departure in 2021.

(Image: Instagram)

“I have overcome a lot, I have grown and I am proud of the way I live my life,” she told Herald Sun newspaper at the time.

“It was really good to have that structure and now after 3 1/2 years on that show I have decided it is time for me to continue challenging myself and create space to focus on my music and songwriting and more acting.”

However, Neighbours wasn’t the first time Australian’s had seen Bonnie’s face on television. At age 12, she was named the winner of Australia’s Got Talent in 2007 and continued her singing career with a debut single in 2013.

Bonnie’s singer-songwriting career propelled, and she continues to make music to this very day with her latest single titled Bad Advice.