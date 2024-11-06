The 2024 Block auction is mere days away, but this week the contestants, with the help of some All Stars, were tasked with creating an incredible and unforgettable communal clubhouse space in the Phillip Island resort.

With a huge prize on offer, this year’s Blockheads gave it their all and produced some stellar spaces that the judges were thoroughly impressed by.

Kylie and Brad exited The Block on Sunday, but season 16 couple Jimmy and Tam took over and finished the games room on their own.

Meanwhile, Ronnie and Georgia helped Maddy and Charlotte in house one, Steph and Gian helped Courtney and Grant in house two, Eliza and Liberty helped Ricky and Haydn in house three, and Alisa and Lysandra helped Kristian in Mimi in house five.

But how did they go? Continue scrolling to see all of the communal clubhouse room reveals shown on week 13 of The Block 2024.

(Credit: Nine) Maddy & Charlotte BBQ Area With the help of Ronnie and Georgia, Maddy and Charlotte produced a stellar barbecue area that the judges were definitely wowed by – especially Darren Palmer. “It’s just a beautiful balance of neutral, very coastal appropriate, holiday home destination design,” he said. “I love it.” Shaynna loved the extent of the amenity added, and Marty Fox said there wasn’t anything he’d want to change. “It’s beautiful and I think they should be so proud. How incredible for Maddy and Charlotte,” Shaynna Blaze said. For their barbecue area, Maddy and Charlotte received a score of 28.5 out of 30, including a 10 from Darren! (Credit: Nine) Courtney & Grant Spa Courtney and Grant’s luxe day spa area was created with the help of 2023 winners Steph and Gian. They still incorporated their trademark Moditerranean aesthetic, but with a twist of the Japandi style. “We have Japandi and Moditerranean working as a team,” Shaynna said. “Two killer Block styles coming together in perfect harmony.” Marty added that it not only looked incredible, but also promoted a feeling of calmness and relaxation – which is exactly what a spa is meant to do. The judges loved how many elements there were within the space, and awarded Courtney and Grant 28.5 out of 30. (Credit: Nine) Ricky & Haydn Alfresco Area Ricky and Haydn were in charge of creating the alfresco area in the communal clubhouse this week, and they had the help of fan-favourites from 2023, Eliza and Liberty. “This is the most chic version of Ricky and Haydn and Eliza and Liberty we have ever seen,” Darren said. The judges were blown away by the execution of the space, and thought it was super functional and practical too. “I can’t see anything here that I can’t call perfect,” Darren shared, while Shaynna said she wished the styling was taken up a notch. Overall, Ricky and Haydn received a score of 27.5 out of 30 for their alfresco area in week 13. Advertisement (Credit: Nine) Kylie & Brad Games Room Jimmy and Tam built the games room for the benefit of everybody this week, after Kylie and Brad left the show. They took some of the design plans Kylie had already drawn up, but then took it to the next level themselves. “This is insane!,” Marty exclaimed as soon as he walked into the room. “It’s just so practical, but it’s not lacking on the design front. It’s still stunning.” The judges were more than impressed with the execution of the games room, and gave Jimmy and Tam a score of 29 out of 30. (Credit: Nine) Kristian & Mimi Cinema Kristian and Mimi were aided by All Stars twins Alisa and Lysandra this week for their cinema room and kitchen. It’s safe to say they blew it out of the park, and the judges all loved the entire space. “This is not normal,” Marty said before smiling and becoming speechless, while Shaynna couldn’t wait to sit on one of the couches in the movie room. There were so many incredible elements that the judges were floored by, from the floors to the cabinetry to the arches and everything in between. They even went as far as to say it’s the best room they have ever seen in the history of The Block! Kristian and Mimi received a 10 from every single judge to claim the win and earn $50,000 off their reserve!

