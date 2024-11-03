Week 12 of The Block 2024 saw plenty of drama and chaos, but it was also an exciting week as the contestants put the finishing touches on their houses!

The Blockheads were tasked with completing their front yards and facades, but it wasn’t without its challenges.

With the huge scandal involving Brad flirting with Mimi, house four was down a member after Kylie left The Block. However, she did come back in the end to help finish off their home.

Meanwhile, Ricky and Haydn’s ginormous palm tree caused some major issues and delays.

As the final part of their houses to be completed before auction day, the teams knew just how important this week was.

So, how did the contestants fare? Continue scrolling to see all of the front yard and garage reveals shown on week 12 of The Block 2024.

(Credit: Nine) Maddy & Charlotte Maddy and Charlotte had a great week this week, with the Sydney sisters not crying once! They were super proud of their paired back and low-maintenance front yard and facade. “What a facade, how beautiful is this?,” Marty Fox exclaimed as soon as he saw it, with Darren Palmer adding that it looked “lovely,” and Shaynna labelling it “incredible.” However, they all thought it could have used a little bit more, and felt unfinished. When looking at their garage, Darren made a huge statement, saying it was “one of the best-styled garages I’ve ever seen on The Block.” The judges also loved how functional the space was. Overall, Maddy and Charlotte received a score of 31 out of 40 for their garage in week 12. (Credit: Nine) Courtney & Grant Courtney and Grant said they felt “like they’d done the house justice” with their front yard, facade and garage, and the judges agreed with them fully. “That looks lush and expensive and inviting,” Darren said, while landscaping expert Dave Franklin said, “This has got the absolute perfect brief of coastal.” Marty added that, “Visually, it is warm and cosy and rich, and audibly, it’s just insane.” The judges’ praise continued with their garage, which they thought was functional and practical. “The garage has got what a garage needs,” Shaynna said. “It’s got the sustainability elements we saw in house one, the basic racking, and it’s finished.” The judges went on to say that Courtney and Grant’s plant choices and arbours were very Moditerranean, and fit perfectly with their house’s theme. For their front yard and garage, Courtney and Grant received a score of 38 out of 40, and won the Ford Mustang prize! Advertisement (Credit: Nine) Ricky & Haydn Ricky and Haydn faced a big hiccup this week with their huge palm tree, as it didn’t fit into its original spot and set them back quite a few hours. However, they were able to complete their yard and facade in time, and even made a big statement with their bright pink front door and garage door. “The boys are not about subtlety,” Shaynna shared. “Because not only do they have the biggest palm tree on the block, they’ve got the boat that they won, and the brightest, pinkest garage door we have ever seen.” The judges thought it was a brave choice, but thought it worked perfectly. Once again, they thought their garage did the job, but they weren’t as thrilled with their entertaining space out the back. Ricky and Haydn were given 36.5 out of 40 for their front yard and garage this week. (Credit: Nine) Kylie & Brad Kylie and Brad had arguably the most difficult week on The Block, with both their relationship and with their house. They faced a major setback when Ricky and Haydn’s palm tree installation took hours longer than it was supposed to, and Kylie was also absent for a day after her and Brad’s marriage was pushed to breaking point. Despite their setbacks, they did complete their front yard and garage spaces, although in Brad’s words they were “pretty basic.” Dave loved their inclusion of coastal plants, and all the judges loved their abstract stepping stones. “The circles are a lovely balance against all these angles of these butterfly houses because there’s lots of sharp points and sharp angles, and then you’ve got the softness of the curves,” Darren said. However, Shaynna said that that was the “only thing” she liked. Marty echoed those sentiments, saying he felt like they’d “checked out”. Overall, the judges felt Kylie and Brad could have done a lot more, and scored them 26 out of 40 for their front yard and garage on The Block. (Credit: Nine) Kristian & Mimi Kristian described this week as “an elevator” as it was very much up-and-down for the team in house five. However, he and wife Mimi produced a solid front yard and facade that the judges were pretty impressed by. “I love the elevation here. I love that you can look over the block and see everything that’s going on,” Shaynna said of their unique selling point – their balcony. However, she said she thought the layout was wrong. They liked their garage and front porch but didn’t think they were anything overly special. In week 12, Kristian and Mimi were given a score of 31.5 out of 40.

