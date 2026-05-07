It’s Met Gala mayhem! Anna Wintour’s secret orders revealed

Vogue queen Anna Wintour’s legendary iciness could put the fear in any celebrity, but even she couldn’t quite control the drama and negativity surrounding this year’s Met Gala!

Advertisement

The fashion icon, 76, is known for organising the annual event with military precision and a long list of demands, but drama was brewing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art before the lavish gala began.

There were protests in New York over Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos buying their way in as co-chairs, while big-name stars Zendaya and Bella Hadid boycotted the event.

Sarah Paulson paid $140,000 for a ticket only to wear a $1 bill over her eyes in a swipe at the privileged one per cent! But most upsetting for Anna? A rep for Vogue cover star and no-show Meryl Streep said the gala “has never quite been her scene”.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

FOLLOW YOUR DAD, OR ELSE!

All eyes were on gala co-chair Nicole Kidman and her rising fashionista daughter Sunday Rose, but behind the scenes the teen threatened to derail Anna’s vision of a scandal-free gala!

Days before the event, Sunday, 17, “unfollowed” her dad Keith Urban, 58, on Instagram and an insider reveals Anna was determined to stop the Kidman-Urban split drama from overshadowing the event.

“There were whispers Anna was not happy about Sunday unfollowing her dad. Clearly the word got back to Nicole’s people, which is most likely why Sunday changed her mind so quickly and re-followed her dad within a few hours.”

Sunday and her little sister Faith, 15, have been inseparable from their mother, 58, since her split from Keith last year, and Sunday recently gushed about Nicole being “my biggest inspiration in life”.

Advertisement

“She’s a key part of everything I do,” the teen has said.

Meanwhile, Keith was apparently left crushed by his oldest daughter’s brief social media snub.

(Credit: Getty)

MEGHAN VS KATE

Could Anna land her dream guest, the Princess of Wales, for the Met 2027? The rumour mill’s buzzing that she’s always been desperate to get Kate to attend, which would be a slap in the face to Anna’s so-called rival – her sister-in-law, Meghan!

Advertisement

Apparently, the 44-year-old ex-royal has been on Anna’s banned list since she chose to collaborate with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful over her.

“Anna never has to say a word about who’s in favour and who’s not, but her staffers gave up pitching Duchess Meghan profiles a long time ago,”a source says.

According to reports, Kate once again turned down Anna’s invite to attend last week, but that won’t stop her “obsession” with Kate and the possibility of recreating a Princess Diana moment at the Met.

“She knows it’s unlikely, but every year Kate’s top of her wishlist to co-chair,” the well-placed source reveals.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

ROMEO’S IN, BROOKLYN’S OUT

Looking sharp in a Burberry suit, Romeo Beckham was a fresh face at the Met, but his appearance made it a no-go zone for his estranged big brother, Brooklyn.

According to insiders, Anna had a hand in making sure Brooklyn, 27, and wife Nicola Peltz, 31, missed the Met after their public attacks against her friend Victoria.

“Victoria worked hard to earn Anna’s respect – it took years, in fact – and she’s always been a very loyal friend,” the insider says. “There’s no doubt Brooklyn and Nicola will lose access to certain privileges since lashing out at his family, the Met Gala is one of them. There was only room for one Beckham kid at the Gala – and Romeo is the one walking on the Dior and Fendi catwalks.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

SUTTON UPSTAGES DEB

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster looked besotted as they made their couple debut at the Met three years after he went with his ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness.

Now insiders tell Woman’s Day that Deb, 70, is gutted at her ex’s tactless display, made worse by Sutton flaunting a large sparkler amid rampant whispers of an engagement.

“It burns to see Hugh there with Sutton on his arm. That was always their special night of nights,” says a source.

Advertisement

Although Hugh was slated online by fans siding with Deb, the actor, 57, is supposedly done pretending Sutton, 51, isn’t a major part of his life.

“He isn’t pandering any more to hurt feelings over Sutton,” the source says. “She’s here to stay.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.