The Met Gala is the night of all nights, with invites hard to come by; it is an honour to grace the Met red carpet.
This year, a number of A-list celebrities have pulled out of the event at the last minute, leaving fans and fashion insiders wondering what led to the sudden wave of cancellations on the industry’s biggest night.
While the steps of the Met are still expected to host plenty of style and spectacle, the absence of some of the event’s most anticipated attendees has sparked speculation and stirred buzz across social media.
Here’s a roundup of notable A-listers who have confirmed their absence…
Jennifer Lopez
Met Gala favourite Jennifer Lopez will not be gracing the 2025 red carpet due to a very busy schedule!
According to Daily Mail, J.Lo will be busy working on her new romantic comedy film, Office Romance.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Just days before the big night, SJP confirmed with Entertainment Tonight, ‘I have to work, but there’s going to be so much to see, and I look forward to seeing what everybody does and how they interpret the theme and the homework they did for the assignment.’
Naomi Campbell
British supermodel Naomi Campbell, announced she will not be attending the Met Gala, “I was so honoured to be invited to tonight’s big event, but regretfully cannot make it,’ she told her Instagram followers.
She continued, “Even though I’m not there in person, I’m with you all in spirit, carried by the legacy of my beloved friend, the late Andre Leon Talley.”
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are among the latest stars confirmed to be skipping this year’s Met.
According to The Sun, Brooklyn had originally planned to miss the fashion event for his father David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration in London. However, the couple was noticeably absent from the star-studded party on Saturday, with Mail+ later revealing tensions behind the scenes.
Sources told The Sun that Brooklyn felt uncomfortable attending the family gathering, amid speculation that Nicola was being blamed for an ongoing rift within the Beckham clan. “They cancelled plans to attend the Met because they really intended to be at David’s party on Saturday,” the insider shared.
LeBron James
Despite being named an honourary co-chair for this year’s event, NBA star LeBron James announced just hours before the gala that he would not attend due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, sustained during a recent playoff game.