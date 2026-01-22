Romeo Beckham rushes to his ‘devastated’ mum’s side

Romeo Beckham has been spotted in public for the first time since his brother’s social media outburst earlier this week.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old model and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, were seen arriving at his parents’ London home on Wednesday.

The pair reportedly paid a visit to Victoria Beckham, while David was attending a function in Switzerland.

The couple, who have been dating on and off for the past few years, then stopped by their favourite juice shop in the area.

Romeo was spotted paying his mother a visit. Credit: Goffphotos.com.

Advertisement

Cruz Beckham has also come out in subtle defence of his parents, liking an Instagram reel poking fun at Brooklyn’s recollection of the events of his and Nicola’s wedding. In the reel, comedian Olly Hume pretends to be the DJ at Brookyln and Nicola’s wedding, announcing, “And now for the song requested by the mother of the groom for her first dance with her son.”

The visit comes just days after Brooklyn Beckham blasted his famous parents and his siblings for the way they have treated his wife of almost four years, Nicola Peltz.

Over six Instagram stories, the 26-year-old alleged that Victoria and David Beckham had “endlessly” tried to ruin his relationship with Nicola, that Victoria danced “inappropriately” close to him on his wedding day, and that the family often post “performative social media posts” to keep up the charade that they’re a happy family.

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one,” he wrote. “My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

Advertisement

He went on to claim that Victoria “cancelled making Nicola’s dress at the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her [Victoria’s] design”.

Brooklyn then explained the tension in the family only increased after he and Nicola travelled from their home in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate his father’s 50th birthday in London.

“We waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him,” he said in the post. “He refused all our attempts… when he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited.”

The eldest of the Beckham clan then said he has no intentions of reconciling with his family.

Advertisement

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

A source later told Woman’s Day that Brooklyn’s allegations have left Victoria feeling “devastated”.

“David and Victoria have ridden many controversies, scandals and heartbreaks but it’s made them overly vigilant about their public image,” the insider said. “It’s possible they may have taken it too far but this horrible attack from Brooklyn has devastated Victoria.

Brooklyn claims his parents “endlessly” tried to ruin his relationship with Nicola. Credit: Getty.

Advertisement

“David’s sickened by some of the things he’s said but most of all about his mum. The overriding fear for Victoria is Brooklyn’s wellbeing,” they continued.

“Bringing up rescue dog refusals alongside claims she danced ‘inappropriately’ with him at his wedding is out of character for a grown man to conjure up.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.