Met Gala 2026: How to watch the red carpet in Australia

Can’t get enough of the fashion-drenched scenes from The Devil Wears Prada 2? Well, do we have the event for you. It’s the Met Gala — fashion’s biggest night of the year.
The Met Gala is a collaboration between Vogue’s Global Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour (and famously the inspiration behind Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada) and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Each year, it brings together the biggest names in fashion, film, music and sport for an unforgettable celebration of style and artistry.
Every year, the event is aided by a series of high-profile co-chairs. In 2026, these co-chairs are Beyoncé, Venus Williams and Australia’s own Nicole Kidman. They are also joined by host committee led by Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, and Zoë Kravitz, and including members such as Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Teyana Taylor, Misty Copeland and Vogue‘s head of editorial content Chloe Malle.
Every year, the Met Gala revolves around a central theme which is not only reflected in the gorgeous outfits worn by Hollywood’s elite, but also the exhibition shown within the museum’s exhibition. In 2026, the Met exhibition’s theme is “Costume Art” whilst the celebrities will be embodying the theme “Fashion is Art”.
According to Vogue, the Costume Art exhibition explores how the body is central to fashion. It explores the depictions and interpretation of the human form throughout the Met’s collection.
“What connects every curatorial department and what connects every single gallery in the museum is fashion, or the dressed body,” said Costume Institute curator, Andrew Bolton.
“It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was.”
What day is the Met Gala 2026?
The Met Gala always occurs on the first Monday of May and in 2026, that falls on May 4th.
However, for Aussies tuning into the larger-than-life event, the Met Gala gala will fall on Tuesday the 5th of May, with the red carpet livestream kicking off around 8am AEST.
Where can I watch the Met Gala 2026 from Australia?
If you’re ready to be dazzled bright and early, you can tune into Vogue’s livestream from 8am AEST on Tuesday the 5th of May on YouTube, TikTok or tune into the video below.
This year’s red carpet will be hosted by Ashley Graham, La La Anthony and Cara Delevingne with Emma Chamberlain tasked with being the Red Carpet Correspondent.
Despite the carpet kicking off while we’re all presumably at work, please consider this your permission to sneak a peek at the red carpet glamour.