Week four of The Block is make or break for the teams, as the pressure of the show really starts to sink in.
The contestants’ guest bedroom room reveals really showcased to both the judges and viewers at home, just exactly who has what it takes to go all the way this season. See the team’s rooms below!
Blue team Jesse and Paige once again had a tough week, with the couple continuously finding themselves arguing with one another. This wasn’t helped by the fact that they couldn’t get their desired furniture and feature pieces delivered in time.
Red team Courtney and Grant also had a rough start to the week, firing their builders after a disagreement over their pay. Meanwhile, yellow team Ricky and Haydn tried to play catch up with their main ensuite from last week, but once again had issues with the waterproofing which set them back further.
Green team Kylie and Brad weren’t overly thrilled with their ‘decision’ to do a kids room, which was encouraged by judge Marty Fox, and Kylie didn’t have her heart fully in it.
Meanwhile, purple team Kristian and Mimi were ready to bounce back after a disappointing result last week.
Continue scrolling to see all of the spare bedroom room reveals featured on week four of The Block 2024.
Jesse & Paige
After receiving the first 10 of the season for their main ensuite last week, Jesse and Paige were feeling positive and confident moving forward in the show. But the pressure really got to them this week, causing tension between the pair.
Paige quickly realised her exact vision for their kids bedroom wasn’t going to be possible, as they got their The Block Shop order in too late for their items to arrive. With three of their main elements unavailable, they had to quickly think on their feet to find replacements.
They had a huge argument with Nadia from The Block Shop about their items being delayed, but they did manage to get their room done and received rave reviews from the judges. They all loved their colour palette and design choices throughout.
“Gelato colours and ice cream drips and everything cute. The greens and pink with the metal of the brass and the scalloping – everything works really beautifully,” Darren Palmer said.
Marty in particular loved the way they stayed true to their modern colonial theme while making it fun, playful and perfect for kids.
For their bedroom, Jesse and Paige received a score of 26.5 out of 30.
Courtney & Grant
Courtney and Grant said this week felt like a fresh start for them after they parted ways with their builders early on.
They had an extremely successful first few weeks, and were looking to replicate last week’s win again with their guest bedroom.
As soon as the judges walked in, they were blown away and were impressed with the continuity between all their rooms – especially their curved features and colour palette.
Darren was particularly amazed with the room, noting, “My heart just jumped out of my chest.”
Shaynna Blaze loved that everything was “tactile and textural” and was impressed by their outstanding attention to detail.
Overall, Courtney and Grant received a score of 27 out of 30 for their guest bedroom in week four.
Ricky & Haydn
After a disastrous week last week where they couldn’t deliver their main ensuite, Ricky and Haydn were determined to make amends with their guest bedroom this week.
They successfully completed their room and were stoked with the way it turned out, and were hoping the judges would notice they were taking on their feedback.
When she walked in, Shayna remarked that she couldn’t believe whose house she was in because of how stylish it was.
Darren said he “loved it a lot” because of how much detail was included, and Marty commented on how much it would appeal to buyers.
The judges were extremely impressed with the boys’ efforts this week and loved the holiday resort style they presented, and awarded them 26.5 out of 30.
Kylie & Brad
Although Kylie wasn’t the biggest fan of creating a little kids’ room, Marty insisted it would be the best way to go this week.
They followed Marty’s advice and their inclusion of bunk beds and fun features, like a hanging chair, won over the judges who couldn’t wipe the smiles off their faces when they first walked into the room.
“This is it, they’ve done it. This is where they need to be,” Darren said, while Marty said they definitely turned the right corner.
Shaynna loved that everything felt connected and that the artwork was appropriately coastal while still tying in with their dark and industrial colour palette.
The judges loved that Kylie and Brad listened to their feedback, and awarded them with 27.5 out of 30 for their kids bedroom in week four. Their decision not to play their bonus penguin, which would have given them an extra point, meant they came second.
Kristian & Mimi
Kristian and Mimi were determined to make up for their disappointing result last week.
They opted to create a kids room that was playful, fun, joyful, welcoming and cosy, while still staying connected to their previous rooms.
The judges thought the room was beautiful, sophisticated and elevated. Shaynna particularly loved the soft Art Deco colour palette.
Marty simply said, “This is magic,” while Darren loved the styling and said every single element in the room was beautiful.
The judges were impressed with Kristian and Mimi’s comeback this week, and gave them 28 out of 30 which was enough for them to win the week!