Week four of The Block is make or break for the teams, as the pressure of the show really starts to sink in.

The contestants’ guest bedroom room reveals really showcased to both the judges and viewers at home, just exactly who has what it takes to go all the way this season. See the team’s rooms below!

Blue team Jesse and Paige once again had a tough week, with the couple continuously finding themselves arguing with one another. This wasn’t helped by the fact that they couldn’t get their desired furniture and feature pieces delivered in time.

Red team Courtney and Grant also had a rough start to the week, firing their builders after a disagreement over their pay. Meanwhile, yellow team Ricky and Haydn tried to play catch up with their main ensuite from last week, but once again had issues with the waterproofing which set them back further.

Green team Kylie and Brad weren’t overly thrilled with their ‘decision’ to do a kids room, which was encouraged by judge Marty Fox, and Kylie didn’t have her heart fully in it.

Meanwhile, purple team Kristian and Mimi were ready to bounce back after a disappointing result last week.

