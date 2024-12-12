Whether you’re a dedicated gym-goer, a yoga enthusiast, or just starting your fitness journey, staying on top of activewear sales is always a smart move.

With plenty of activewear brands to choose from, LSKD has caught our attention this summer, thanks to its incredible Boxing Day deals and discounts.

Below, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about LSKD’s current sale—and the must-have items we’re adding to our carts.

What we’d buy during the LSKD Boxing Day sale

01 Fusion Full Length Tights with Pockets $95 at LSKD With thousands of positive reviews, these tights are high on our wishlist. Featuring a high rise fold over waistband, side pockets, four-way stretch Rep fabric and no front seam, they’re about to be your new go-to for all-around performance. Sizes: 2XS to 3XL Colours: 12 styles Key features: Full length

Soft fold-over waistband

Polyester elastane

Four-way stretch fabric with soft matte finish SHOP NOW

02 Fusion Mid Short Tights with Pockets $70 at LSKD Available in different lengths so you decide on your perfect fit, these shorts are perfect for running, pilates or even casual brunch dates this summer. Sizes: 2XS to 3XL Colours: 30 styles Key features: Made from soft and compressive REP fabric

Mid-Short Length

No front rise seam for a distraction-free fit SHOP NOW

03 AeroFLX+ Seamless Tee $80 at LSKD This seamless tee features body-mapped ventilation that provides airflow and breathability where you need it most–perfect for staying cool during a workout. Sizes: XS to 3XL Colours: 9 styles Key features: AeroFLX+ seamless yarns utilise Ionic+® technology to neutralise odour

Regular fit

Body-mapped ventilation provides airflow where you need it most

Reflective branding SHOP NOW

04 Challenger Sports Bra $70 at LSKD With a halter neck strap design for a unique look and feel in a range of workouts, this sports bra offers a comfortable, yet stylish, fit. It’s built for medium support and suitable for low to medium-intensity workouts. Sizes: 2XS to 3XL Colours: 9 styles Key features: Halter neck design

Light support

Removable padding

Flatlock seams SHOP NOW

05 Flow Performance Tank $60 at LSKD Made to meet the top of your tights, this black long-line tank is built with a light, airy, naturally breathable and moisture-wicking recycled nylon. Tick, tick and tick. Sizes: 2XS to 3XL Colours: 8 styles Key features: Made from buttery soft post-consumer recycled nylon

Cropped length

Classic racer back silhouette

Flattering scoop neckline SHOP NOW

When does LSKD have sales?

The Australian sportswear brand is no stranger to a sale, most recently participating in Black Friday with discounts of up to 70 per cent off everything.

LSKD also runs a mid-year sale, where you can typically enjoy sitewide discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Right now the brand is gearing up to drop its Boxing Day sales to close out 2024–so load up your cart and get ready to save big.

How does LSKD’s Boxing Day sales compare to Black Friday?

LSKD typically reserves its most significant discounts for Black Friday, often kicking off promotions as early as mid-November.

That said, the brand also participates in Boxing Day sales, offering a second chance to snag great deals if you missed out during Black Friday.

Other sales we’re shopping…

