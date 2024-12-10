7 tips for exercising in the heat – from someone who hates to sweat

Working out is hard enough, but adding heat to the mix? It’s downright unbearable.
That is, unless you’ve got the right gear. From breathable workout clothes to smart hydration hacks and a few game-changing extras, the right setup can make all the difference when sweating it out in the heat.
As someone who dreads feeling hot and sticky, I’ve mastered the art of staying cool while working out, and I’m here to share my secrets.
Below, you’ll find my go-to tips and tricks for your summer workouts—without melting in the process.
What to wear when working out in the heat
When it comes to dressing for a summer workout, less truly is more. Opt for shorts, one-pieces, and sports bras to stay cool and comfortable as you move.
But it’s not just about coverage—material matters too. Lightweight, breathable fabrics and moisture-wicking clothing will be your ultimate allies on those warm, balmy days, helping you stay dry and focused.
01
AIRism Ultra Stretch Shorts
$39.90 at UNIQLO
Experience the ultimate in comfort-conditioning technology with these breathable shorts. Crafted from ultra-thin fibers, they effortlessly absorb and release water vapor, keeping you cool and dry as you move.
Sizes: XXS to XXL
Colours: black, natural, brown, navy and purple
Key features:
- Ultra Stretch fabric
- ‘AIRism’ with DRY technology and Cool Touch features
- Smooth fabric and a roomy cut around the hips
02
Serenity Sierra Crop
$55 at Crop Shop Boutique
This sports bra is my ultimate go-to for hot and humid days. It’s soft, lightweight, and incredibly comfortable—everything you could ever want in a sports bra. And the best part? It looks super cute too!
Sizes: XXS to XXL
Colours: black, white, lemon, royal and coast
Key features:
- Light-to-moderate support
- Double-lined, no padding
- Thick crossed straps for support and comfort
03
Active Graphic Cap
$19.99 at Cotton On
If you’re exercising outdoors, a hat is an absolute must. It shields you from the harsh sun, keeps your hair out of your face, and helps you stay cooler—all while adding a touch of style to your workout look.
Size: One size
Colours: 8 styles
Key features:
- Adjustable back strap with metal clasp
- Classic stitch detail
- 100 per cent cotton
04
Sculpt Tank Top
from $39 at Lululemon
If you prefer a bit more coverage, this lightweight tank has you covered. Its mesh fabric panels ensure maximum breathability, keeping you cool and comfortable even during the sweatiest workouts.
Sizes: 4 to 18
Colours: white, black, ideal mint, nightfall, cerulean blue and bone
Key features:
- An easy fit that floats away from your body
- Sits below the waistband for moderate, everyday coverage
- Back keyhole for airflow
What to take when working out in the heat
Now that you’re suited up in temperature-appropriate workout gear, it’s time to pack your gym bag with all the essentials.
Hydration is your top priority, so an insulated water bottle is non-negotiable. To take it up a notch, consider adding some electrolytes to help replenish what you lose while sweating. Trust me, your body will thank you!
05
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$47.61 at Amazon
There’s nothing worse than grabbing your water bottle mid-workout, only to find it’s room temperature—or worse, warm. Avoid that disappointment by opting for a water bottle with double-wall insulation, like this one. It keeps your drinks icy cold for up to 24 hours, so you stay refreshed and ready to push through.
Sizes: 0.6L to 1.2L
Colours: 11 styles
Key features:
- FreeSip spout and push-button lid with lock
- BPA, lead, and phthalate-free
06
Hydralyte Electrolyte Effervescent Strawberry Kiwi
$30.99 at Chemist Warehouse
The strawberry kiwi flavour makes staying hydrated a breeze, ensuring you keep up your water and electrolyte intake during your workout. Even better, it helps alleviate symptoms of dehydration, so you can stay energised as you move.
Size: 60 tablets
Key features:
- No added Gluten
- No artificial flavours
- No artificial colours
07
Camelbak Classic Light 2L Hydration Pack
$119.99 at Rebel
With a 2L storage capacity and a 2L Crux hydration reservoir, this pack ensures you stay hydrated on the go. The Air Support™ Light Back Panel and ventilated harness offer lightweight comfort and enhanced ventilation, keeping you cool and comfortable during your workout.
Size: One size
Key features:
- Secure zippered pocket for essentials
- Bungee overflow for stashing layers
- Tube trap management for easy acces