It’s officially been ten years since I first stepped foot in a gym, so it’s safe to say I know a thing or two about picking the right essentials.

While some items may seem like no-brainers, making sure you have the right things in your gym bag can truly make or break your workout experience.

Not to mention if you’re new to the gym, you might feel unsure about what to bring or wear on your first day. That’s why I’ve put together a guide to help you pack smart, covering everything from must-have accessories to the ideal activewear.

Ready to find out what belongs in your gym bag? Read on for a gym rat’s edit of all the essentials.

Gym gear essentials

01 AirPods Pro 2 $399 at Apple Best for: Blocking out the noise More often than not, the gym is blasting music from some random playlist they put together years ago. So, investing in noise-cancelling headphones is arguably the most important step in ensuring your time at the gym is well spent. The AirPods Pro 2 in particular are my favoured choice – small enough to fit in your gym bag yet sturdy enough to stay in your ears for the entirety of your workout. Key features: Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode

Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

Loud Sound Reduction, Conversation Boost and Background Sounds Also available at: $344 from Amazon

$339 from Kogan

$339 from Dick Smith SHOP NOW

02 AquaVibe 2L Water Bottle $26 at Tupperware Best for: Tracking your water intake It’s a universal struggle, but hitting your water intake goals doesn’t have to be impossible. Since this 2L water bottle from Tupperware landed on my desk, drinking more water has never been easier. I credit it all to the time markers on the side which keeps me on a drinking schedule, and also to the Flexi-Straw that lets me sip comfortably all day. Key features: Time markers

Flexi-Straw

Ergonomic, one-handed grip design SHOP NOW

Gym clothing essentials

03 Amplify Gravity Legging approx. $104 at Alphalete Best for: Leggings that are (actually) flattering I’ve tried plenty of leggings in my time, and none have ever fit me as well as the Amplify Gravity Leggings from Alphalete. They cling to your every curve and feel silky smooth on the skin. Sizes: XXS to XXL Colours: 9 variations Key features: Seamless knit

25″ inseam

High compression waistband SHOP NOW

04 Doyoueven Seamless Accelerate Crop Top $22 at Big W Best for: A basic sports bra I’m a big believer that finding the motivation and confidence to take yourself to the gym lies in your outfit. After all, you’re more likely to leave the house if your outfit is cute enough. So, finding the perfect sports bra is super important, and this one from Doyoueven ticks all the boxes when it comes to style, affordability and support. Sizes: XS to XXL Key features: Multi-directional stretch

Moisture wicking fabric

Removable cups SHOP NOW

05 New Balance 530 $160 at The Iconic Best for: A universal shoe After seeing all the girls on TikTok rave about the New Balance 530, I decided to buy a pair for myself and it’s been the greatest purchase of 2024 so far. They’re comfortable, trendy and go with just about any outfit so I can head to brunch after Pilates without looking out of place. Sizes: 6 to 16.5 Colours: Over 10 variations Key features: Padded mesh outer

Lace-up opening

Sleek silver panelling Also available at: $160 from New Balance

$159.99 from Platypus

$159.99 from Hype DC SHOP NOW

Gym essentials for beginners

06 Gym Towel $10 (usually $39.99) at Active Truth Best for: Maintaining gym etiquette Wiping down the equipment after you’ve used it is a vital step in maintaining gym hygiene, not to mention overall etiquette. This microfibre sports towel in particular is lightweight and absorbent so you don’t have to break a sweat over leaving a mess. Key features: Moisture-wicking

Comes with a drawstring carry bag SHOP NOW

07 Crew Pilates Grip Socks $20 at Alvy Best for: Socks with stability If you like to mix up your workout routine with the odd Pilates or yoga class, grip socks will be an absolute game-changer. These crew-length socks not only look cute, but they feature a higher density of grips to ensure you don’t slip on the Pilates mat or reformer carriage. Sizes: S to M Key features: Wrap-around ribbing and high-stretch cuff

Arch compression to cradle your feet and alleviate foot fatigue

Reinforced cotton fabric for extra durability SHOP NOW

What do you need to go to the gym?

Apart from all the essentials – water bottle, towel and clothes – you’ll also need a trusty gym bag to carry everything in with you.

There is a wide range of styles to choose from, like duffle bags or backpacks, but my personal favourite is just a classic tote when keeping it lightweight.

You’ll also need to bring the caffeine (!) to keep you energised during your workout, as well as deodorant and any personal care items if you plan on showering at the gym.

Finally, I would recommend taking hand sanitiser with you to clean up after touching all the equipment (trust me on this).

