It’s officially been ten years since I first stepped foot in a gym, so it’s safe to say I know a thing or two about picking the right essentials.
While some items may seem like no-brainers, making sure you have the right things in your gym bag can truly make or break your workout experience.
Not to mention if you’re new to the gym, you might feel unsure about what to bring or wear on your first day. That’s why I’ve put together a guide to help you pack smart, covering everything from must-have accessories to the ideal activewear.
Ready to find out what belongs in your gym bag? Read on for a gym rat’s edit of all the essentials.
Gym gear essentials
01
AirPods Pro 2
$399 at Apple
Best for: Blocking out the noise
More often than not, the gym is blasting music from some random playlist they put together years ago. So, investing in noise-cancelling headphones is arguably the most important step in ensuring your time at the gym is well spent.
The AirPods Pro 2 in particular are my favoured choice – small enough to fit in your gym bag yet sturdy enough to stay in your ears for the entirety of your workout.
Key features:
- Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode
- Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
- Loud Sound Reduction, Conversation Boost and Background Sounds
Also available at:
- $344 from Amazon
- $339 from Kogan
- $339 from Dick Smith
02
AquaVibe 2L Water Bottle
$26 at Tupperware
Best for: Tracking your water intake
It’s a universal struggle, but hitting your water intake goals doesn’t have to be impossible. Since this 2L water bottle from Tupperware landed on my desk, drinking more water has never been easier.
I credit it all to the time markers on the side which keeps me on a drinking schedule, and also to the Flexi-Straw that lets me sip comfortably all day.
Key features:
- Time markers
- Flexi-Straw
- Ergonomic, one-handed grip design
Gym clothing essentials
03
Amplify Gravity Legging
approx. $104 at Alphalete
Best for: Leggings that are (actually) flattering
I’ve tried plenty of leggings in my time, and none have ever fit me as well as the Amplify Gravity Leggings from Alphalete. They cling to your every curve and feel silky smooth on the skin.
Sizes: XXS to XXL
Colours: 9 variations
Key features:
- Seamless knit
- 25″ inseam
- High compression waistband
04
Doyoueven Seamless Accelerate Crop Top
$22 at Big W
Best for: A basic sports bra
I’m a big believer that finding the motivation and confidence to take yourself to the gym lies in your outfit. After all, you’re more likely to leave the house if your outfit is cute enough.
So, finding the perfect sports bra is super important, and this one from Doyoueven ticks all the boxes when it comes to style, affordability and support.
Sizes: XS to XXL
Key features:
- Multi-directional stretch
- Moisture wicking fabric
- Removable cups
05
New Balance 530
$160 at The Iconic
Best for: A universal shoe
After seeing all the girls on TikTok rave about the New Balance 530, I decided to buy a pair for myself and it’s been the greatest purchase of 2024 so far.
They’re comfortable, trendy and go with just about any outfit so I can head to brunch after Pilates without looking out of place.
Sizes: 6 to 16.5
Colours: Over 10 variations
Key features:
- Padded mesh outer
- Lace-up opening
- Sleek silver panelling
Also available at:
- $160 from New Balance
- $159.99 from Platypus
- $159.99 from Hype DC
Gym essentials for beginners
06
Gym Towel
$10 (usually $39.99) at Active Truth
Best for: Maintaining gym etiquette
Wiping down the equipment after you’ve used it is a vital step in maintaining gym hygiene, not to mention overall etiquette.
This microfibre sports towel in particular is lightweight and absorbent so you don’t have to break a sweat over leaving a mess.
Key features:
- Moisture-wicking
- Comes with a drawstring carry bag
07
Crew Pilates Grip Socks
$20 at Alvy
Best for: Socks with stability
If you like to mix up your workout routine with the odd Pilates or yoga class, grip socks will be an absolute game-changer.
These crew-length socks not only look cute, but they feature a higher density of grips to ensure you don’t slip on the Pilates mat or reformer carriage.
Sizes: S to M
Key features:
- Wrap-around ribbing and high-stretch cuff
- Arch compression to cradle your feet and alleviate foot fatigue
- Reinforced cotton fabric for extra durability
What do you need to go to the gym?
Apart from all the essentials – water bottle, towel and clothes – you’ll also need a trusty gym bag to carry everything in with you.
There is a wide range of styles to choose from, like duffle bags or backpacks, but my personal favourite is just a classic tote when keeping it lightweight.
You’ll also need to bring the caffeine (!) to keep you energised during your workout, as well as deodorant and any personal care items if you plan on showering at the gym.
Finally, I would recommend taking hand sanitiser with you to clean up after touching all the equipment (trust me on this).
