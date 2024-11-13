Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle Shopping

I’m a certified gym rat and these are all the essentials I swear by

From gear to clothes.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

It’s officially been ten years since I first stepped foot in a gym, so it’s safe to say I know a thing or two about picking the right essentials.

Advertisement

While some items may seem like no-brainers, making sure you have the right things in your gym bag can truly make or break your workout experience.

Not to mention if you’re new to the gym, you might feel unsure about what to bring or wear on your first day. That’s why I’ve put together a guide to help you pack smart, covering everything from must-have accessories to the ideal activewear.

Ready to find out what belongs in your gym bag? Read on for a gym rat’s edit of all the essentials.

Gym gear essentials

01

AirPods Pro 2

$399 at Apple

Best for: Blocking out the noise

More often than not, the gym is blasting music from some random playlist they put together years ago. So, investing in noise-cancelling headphones is arguably the most important step in ensuring your time at the gym is well spent. 

The AirPods Pro 2 in particular are my favoured choice – small enough to fit in your gym bag yet sturdy enough to stay in your ears for the entirety of your workout.

Key features:

  • Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode
  • Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
  • Loud Sound Reduction, Conversation Boost and Background Sounds

Also available at:

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

02

AquaVibe 2L Water Bottle

$26 at Tupperware

Best for: Tracking your water intake

It’s a universal struggle, but hitting your water intake goals doesn’t have to be impossible. Since this 2L water bottle from Tupperware landed on my desk, drinking more water has never been easier.

I credit it all to the time markers on the side which keeps me on a drinking schedule, and also to the Flexi-Straw that lets me sip comfortably all day.

Key features:

  • Time markers
  • Flexi-Straw
  • Ergonomic, one-handed grip design
SHOP NOW

Gym clothing essentials

03

Amplify Gravity Legging

approx. $104 at Alphalete

Best for: Leggings that are (actually) flattering

I’ve tried plenty of leggings in my time, and none have ever fit me as well as the Amplify Gravity Leggings from Alphalete. They cling to your every curve and feel silky smooth on the skin.

Sizes: XXS to XXL

Colours: 9 variations

Key features:

  • Seamless knit
  • 25″ inseam
  • High compression waistband
SHOP NOW

04

Doyoueven Seamless Accelerate Crop Top

$22 at Big W

Best for: A basic sports bra

I’m a big believer that finding the motivation and confidence to take yourself to the gym lies in your outfit. After all, you’re more likely to leave the house if your outfit is cute enough.

So, finding the perfect sports bra is super important, and this one from Doyoueven ticks all the boxes when it comes to style, affordability and support.

Sizes: XS to XXL

Key features:

  • Multi-directional stretch
  • Moisture wicking fabric
  • Removable cups
SHOP NOW

05

New Balance 530

$160 at The Iconic

Best for: A universal shoe

After seeing all the girls on TikTok rave about the New Balance 530, I decided to buy a pair for myself and it’s been the greatest purchase of 2024 so far.

They’re comfortable, trendy and go with just about any outfit so I can head to brunch after Pilates without looking out of place.

Sizes: 6 to 16.5

Colours: Over 10 variations

Key features:

  • Padded mesh outer
  • Lace-up opening
  • Sleek silver panelling

Also available at:

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

Gym essentials for beginners

06

Gym Towel

$10 (usually $39.99) at Active Truth

Best for: Maintaining gym etiquette

Wiping down the equipment after you’ve used it is a vital step in maintaining gym hygiene, not to mention overall etiquette.

This microfibre sports towel in particular is lightweight and absorbent so you don’t have to break a sweat over leaving a mess.

Key features:

  • Moisture-wicking
  • Comes with a drawstring carry bag
SHOP NOW

07

Crew Pilates Grip Socks

$20 at Alvy

Best for: Socks with stability

If you like to mix up your workout routine with the odd Pilates or yoga class, grip socks will be an absolute game-changer.

These crew-length socks not only look cute, but they feature a higher density of grips to ensure you don’t slip on the Pilates mat or reformer carriage.

Sizes: S to M

Key features:

  • Wrap-around ribbing and high-stretch cuff
  • Arch compression to cradle your feet and alleviate foot fatigue
  • Reinforced cotton fabric for extra durability
SHOP NOW

What do you need to go to the gym?

Apart from all the essentials – water bottle, towel and clothes – you’ll also need a trusty gym bag to carry everything in with you.

There is a wide range of styles to choose from, like duffle bags or backpacks, but my personal favourite is just a classic tote when keeping it lightweight.

Advertisement

You’ll also need to bring the caffeine (!) to keep you energised during your workout, as well as deodorant and any personal care items if you plan on showering at the gym.

Finally, I would recommend taking hand sanitiser with you to clean up after touching all the equipment (trust me on this).

Read next:

Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Shopping & Streaming Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending online and the newest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY
Advertisement
Advertisement