16 easy ways to move more

1. Walk a dog

Getting your dog out walking twice a day is good for you and your pup (think: less chance of bad behaviour). Don’t have a dog? Ask around your neighbourhood – a dog owner may be looking for someone to walk their hound, so now you and the pup can move more – bonus!

2. Stretch while waiting

The next time you’re queuing or waiting for the kettle to boil, resist the urge to reach for your phone. Instead, do some calf raises or butt lifts.

3. Play games with the kids

Kids are naturally active, so tap into their energy by joining them to kick a ball around, bike to the park or throw a frisbee.

4. Change your commute

Could you bike to work instead of driving? Or get off the bus a few stops earlier? If you’re commuting regularly, look for opportunities to squeeze in more movement as you go.

5. Walk while you talk

Do you find yourself plonking on a chair when you’re on the phone? Start walking instead – around the garden, the block, or even the office. It’s the ultimate in multitasking.

6. Join a local dance class

Not only is it really fun, but dancing is seriously good for you, helping your heart, lungs and muscles be at their best. Make it a regular thing by going to a casual dance class, find a No Lights No Lycra group near you, or challenge yourself to dance in your home every evening after work for 20 minutes.

7. Take the stairs

Sure, the lift is more convenient, but taking the stairs is much better for you, helping improve your bone, muscle and joint strength.

8. Make more trips

When you’re carrying items – like bringing in the groceries from the car – try not to lug it all in one trip. Instead, go for lots of small loads to maximise your steps and movement.

9. Park further away

This is an oldie but a goodie: parking further away from the supermarket, train station or office is a sneaky way to boost your steps without really noticing.

If you’re keen, you could squeeze in a few extra laps of the shopping centre.

10. Make time for sex

Here’s a suggestion you’re guaranteed to enjoy! Sex is great exercise, relieves stress, and may lower blood pressure, too.

11. Join a walking group

Exercising in numbers is always more enjoyable than doing it solo, so check your neighbourhood Facebook group or search on MeetUp to find a walking group near you. And if there isn’t one, why not start your own?

12. Plan walking coffee dates

Instead of meeting your friends for a coffee, switch to walking dates in your local neighbourhood or park. You’ll be chatting so much, you won’t even notice you’re exercising!

13. Do some reps while watching TV

During ad breaks or between episodes (if you’re streaming), make a point of doing some sit-ups, lunges or planks. You could even keep a pair of dumbbells next to the remote and do some quick bicep curls.

14. Use a smaller water bottle

We all know how important it is to stay hydrated, so make this an excuse to move more. Keep a smaller water bottle on your desk or coffee table so you’re forced to get up regularly to refill it.

15. Take up a sport

Sport is a fantastic way to make new friends, connect with your community and get healthier. Look for a team in your area, or ask your friends if they can recommend a team or sport. It could be anything from netball to martial arts, tennis to bowling.

16. Make lunch active

Turn your lunch break into an opportunity for exercise by going for a walk, swim or yoga session. Rope in some workmates to keep you motivated.

