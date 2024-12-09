Five portable ice baths to help you take the plunge this summer

Ice baths have had quite the resurgence of late. Originally loved by athletes as a recovery technique, ice baths are now being used to support better health and well-being.

While further research is still needed, certified ice bath instructor Dean Gladstone previously explained that ice baths offer both short- and long-term health benefits, helping to support the nervous system in managing and influencing stress.

“An ice bath is a therapeutic practice that involves immersing the body, or parts of the body, in ice-cold water for a specific length of time,” he said. “The temperature typically falls within the range of 2°C to 16°C and the immersion time can vary, with a maximum recommended duration of no more than 15 minutes.”

“As the New Year draws closer people are looking at different ways they can support better health and wellbeing, both physically and mentally. Incorporating ice baths into your daily or weekly routine can benefit you in a multitude of ways and help you better deal with life’s everyday stressors,” Dean added.

If you’re one of the many Aussies looking to make the plunge this year, below are some of the best portable ice baths so you can enjoy the benefits at home.

The best portable ice baths in Australia

01 The Cold Pod Ice Bath Tub $49.99 at Amazon Experience the benefits of cold water immersion from the comfort of your home with The Cold Pod portable ice bathtub. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this multi-layered cold plunge tub includes a cover, allowing you to immerse, cover, and repeat whenever and wherever you choose. Key features: Multiple layers of robust, waterproof and tear-resistant materials

PVC inner layer, Nylon outer layer and the middle layer is Pearl Foam

Lightweight design and is both compact and portable SHOP NOW

02 Celsius Portable Ice Bath $99.99 (usually $149.99) at Rebel Sport Featuring six removable legs for quick assembly and an all-weather fabric cover, this portable ice bath is perfect for use anytime, anywhere. With a spacious 300-litre capacity, it ensures full-body immersion while the 85cm diameter offers plenty of room for a refreshing, chilling experience. Key features: All-weather fabric cover

Thermo lid

Lightweight and portable

Includes storage bag SHOP NOW

03 Hannes 300L Inflatable Bathtub $89.95 (usually $107.99) at Temple & Webster Enjoy longer ice bath sessions with this bathtub, designed with three layers of insulation to maintain the cold for extended periods. Supported by sturdy legs, it offers stability and durability for a comfortable, relaxing experience. Key features: Drain tap and hose for easy emptying

Air nozzle allows for quick inflation

Bottom drain hole ensures effortless drainage SHOP NOW

04 Fortis Ice Bath $99.99 at Kogan This ice bath is thoughtfully designed for athletes and health enthusiasts who prioritise practicality. Its lightweight build and simple assembly process make it a great choice for those looking for a recovery tool that’s quick to set up and easy to store when not in use. Key features: Crafted from high-quality materials

Thermal insulation SHOP NOW

05 Weisshorn Portable Ice Bath Tub $54.95 at Dick Smith The perfect solution for your post-workout recovery needs, this tub comes large in size with a 300L capacity – providing ample space as you make the plunge. Key features: Three-layer insulation

Eight support legs

300L capacity SHOP NOW

Are ice baths healthy?

According to Dean Gladstone, there are several health benefits of ice bath therapy, including potential improvements to physical and mental health.

“By building healthy habits and incorporating ice baths into your routine there are additional benefits outside of the act itself, such as increased sun exposure, the community benefits and the increased exposure to nature and the environment,” said Dean.

“Anecdotally, there are also stories of people giving up alcohol and drugs thanks to ice baths as they are able to achieve that dopamine hit more naturally.”

