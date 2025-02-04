The 2025 season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia is officially in full swing, and viewers are being treated to hilarious challenges and heart-warming moments thanks to this year’s incredible contestants.

But at the end of the day, only one winner can be crowned – and fans already think they know who it will be.

(Credit: Ten)

I’m A Celebrity is based on a voting system, meaning that the Australian public decide who stays and who is eliminated.

As the season progresses, this year’s celebrities will continue to dwindle in numbers until the top three are decided.

In the end, Australia will decide who is crowned King or Queen of the Jungle by once again voting for their favourite contestants.

Although it’s still early days, viewers have given us an insight into who they want to win in 2025. Thanks to sites such as Sportsbet, we’re able to see who the public thinks will take out the title this year.

(Credit: Ten)

Currently in first place and deemed as most likely to win I’m A Celebrity in 2025 is reality TV veteran and beloved TV personality Reggie Bird. The former Big Brother Australia winner is leading the way with odds of $1.67.

Following closely behind is rugby league legend Sam Thaiday, who is sitting on odds of $2.15.

Not only are these two celebrities front runners, but they’ve also struck up quite a wholesome friendship while in the jungle together!

(Credit: Ten)

Trailing a little further behind in joint third place are Bondi Rescue lifeguard Harrison Reid and The Bachelor alum Matty J, who both have odds of $6 each.

Next on the list is comedian Geraldine Hickey sitting on odds of $8.50, while Nicky Buckley is next up with $10 odds.

Olympic swimmer Shayna Jack and former Love Island star Tina Provis are tied for sixth place, at $11 each.

Lower down in the ranks are comedian Dave Hughes and former AFL player Zach Tuohy, who are tied on $13 odds.

In last place and deemed the least likely to win I’m A Celebrity this year are English TikTok sensation Max Balegde and Aussie actress Sigrid Thornton.

(Credit: Ten)

Sportsbet has made accurate predictions in the past with other reality shows such as Australian Survivor and Big Brother Australia, as well as previous seasons of I’m A Celebrity.

The rankings and odds of this year’s contestants will undoubtedly change throughout the season, so watch this space for updates as contestants continue to be eliminated!

