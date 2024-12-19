It has been an incredible year of TV shows, particularly for Australia.

In 2024, we saw a staggering amount of television series travelling Down Under to film, and even local series gain international attention.

While our love for Australian TV shows might be a little biased, there were plenty of other international shows that became instant successes.

As 2024 wraps up, TV WEEK has narrowed down the best – and our favourite – TV shows to release this year. Continue scrolling to see our picks.

