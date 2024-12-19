It has been an incredible year of TV shows, particularly for Australia.
In 2024, we saw a staggering amount of television series travelling Down Under to film, and even local series gain international attention.
While our love for Australian TV shows might be a little biased, there were plenty of other international shows that became instant successes.
As 2024 wraps up, TV WEEK has narrowed down the best – and our favourite – TV shows to release this year. Continue scrolling to see our picks.
Colin From Accounts
Season Two
Would it really be a ‘best TV shows of 2024’ list without Colin From Accounts? There is a reason the Aussie show has been nominated and won countless awards. With season two having released in mid-2024, it only enticed more viewers to watch it.
Starring beloved Australian stars – and married couple – Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall as the protagonists. Their characters, Ashley and Gordon, are brought together by a dog, Colin, injured by a car accident.
Colin From Accounts brings all the laughs and joy, while showing how messy love can actually be.
Yellowstone
Season Five Part Two
Season five part two of the beloved cowboy series, Yellowstone, released in November with the finale wrapping up the entire series in mid-December.
The very first episode of Yellowstone released in 2018, and has inspired two spin-off series. If you haven’t watched it yet, now is the perfect time with absolutely every episode available.
Let the binge watching begin!
Nobody Wants This
Season One
One of the many television shows to take 2024 by storm was Nobody Wants This starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell.
The American series follows an agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi who fall in love, but their relationship must survive their incredibly different lives.
Nobody Wants This was an international success, and was immediately approved for a second season. It is available for streaming on Netflix in Australia.
One Day
Season One
We can’t resist a love story that spans decades! One Day was a smash hit upon its release, telling the story of Dex and Em who reunite on the same day every year.
One Day was originally a novel by Davis Nicholls, adapted into a 14-episode Netflix series. Every episode, the protagonists are one year older, allowing viewers to reflect on dreams, what-ifs, what could have been and memories.
Boy Swallows Universe
Mini Series
Another series which showed off Aussie talent! Boy Swallows Universe features Travis Fimmel, Phoebe Tonkin, Simon Baker, Felix Cameron, and many more local stars.
Set in the 1980s of working-class suburbia, walks the line of good versus evil, ordinary versus extraordinary. The Netflix series is adapted from Trent Dalton’s coming-of-age novel, following Eli who should be enjoying the innocence of youth when the brutal reality of adulthood throws his world upside down.
Territory
Season One
Considering it was dubbed Australia’s Yellowstone by fans, it should come as no surprise that Territory was a huge success.
Set in outback Australia, we watch a battle for land, power and family legacy take place after the Marianne Station is left without a successor.
Starring in the Netflix series is Anna Torv, Sam Corlett, Philippa Northeast, Joe Klocek and many more familiar faces.
Masters of the Air
Mini Series
This series set during World War II released in January 2024, with a stellar cast including Callum Turner, Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan.
Inspired by real people, Masters of the Air tells the story of the airmen who risked their lives in the 100th Bomb Group, which suffered incomprehensible losses during bombings over Nazi Germany.
Presumed Innocent
Season One
This gripping eight-episode thriller released in mid-2024, with Jake Gyllenhaal taking on Chief deputy prosecutor Rusty.
Viewers are taken on a journey as one of the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s Office workers is suspected of committing a horrific murder.
Last King of the Cross
Season Two
There was a whole new territory to conquer in Last King of the Cross season two, with John Ibrahim (Lincoln Younes) obviously leading the charge.
Higher stakes, more blood and an all out gang war – why wouldn’t you want to watch?
Baby Reindeer
Mini Series
Baby Reindeer launched on Netflix in April and sent shock waves across the globe – particularly that fourth episode…
Based on a true story, written and starring Richard Gadd as struggling comedian Donny Dunn who develops a strange relationship with a woman named Martha after a casual encounter. This story rapidly twists into something dark as she becomes obsessed, forcing Donny to face his deeply buried trauma.
Baby Reindeer is available on Netflix and does feature sexual assault and stalking. Viewer discretion is advised.
Emily In Paris
Season Four
Emily In Paris gives us the false hope that we could move to a different country without speaking the language… First was Paris, France and in the fourth season of the beloved Netflix series, Emily relocated to Rome, Italy.
Disclaimer
Season One
Cate Blanchett portrays a television journalist who finds herself as the main character in someone else’s book. Now, her secrets threaten to tear her picture-perfect life apart.
Stream Disclaimer on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.