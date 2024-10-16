After a stellar second season of Last King of the Cross, which tightly gripped fans’ attention, there is only one question on everyone’s lips: will there be a third season?

Utter anarchy returned for the second season of Last King of the Cross as more dangerous enemies were introduced. The finale aired in mid-October, and obsessed fans only want more – immediately.

It has not been confirmed whether Last King of the Cross will return for season three. (Credit: Paramount)

Fans weren’t shy about voicing their demands for another season on the Instagram account of former Home and Away River Boy, Lincoln Younes who reprised his King role as protagonist John Ibrahim.

During the Primeville Sweet Spot in Sydney, mere days after the finale’s release, TV Week asked Lincoln about Last King of the Cross season three. However, the Australian sweetheart remained tight-lipped.

“Look, we’ll have to wait and see,” Lincoln began.

“Everyone seemed to respond very well to season two, and I think there is a lot more story to tell so it will depend on the powers at be.”

Despite the sparse information Lincoln could share about whether or not the hit Paramount show would return, he did mention what he would most be looking forward too if there is a third season.

“If we were to get a season three, what excites me is that re-enacting the era when it actually was in the Cross,” he told TV Week.

“I got the last five years between like 19 and 24… it was piano room, Hugo’s, the club and all of that. I would really love to immortalize that on screen – I obviously did the research – so it would be a lot of fun to play in that world.”

Fans missed out on the Lincoln and Uli bromance. (Credit: Instagram)

But there might be one thing Lincoln is more excited about a potential season three.

“My bromance with Uli was on the cutting room floor! But if we get a third season, that’s going to be in my contract, that the bromance needs to go on screen,” he joked.

“I love that man, he’s awesome.”

Stream Last King of the Cross on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

