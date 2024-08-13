After an outstanding first season, Paramount+ has begun production for its second season of Last King of The Cross with Lincoln Younes reprising his role as John Ibrahim.

The Australian original series is promising “higher” stakes and even greater threats as a new and even more dangerous enemy arises.

Last King of The Cross returns for season two. (Image: Paramount +)

Making a return to the underworld is Claude Jabbour as Sam Ibrahim, Alex Kaan as Fadi Ibrahim, Dave Hoey as Michael Ibrahim, Tess Haubrich as Detective Liz Doyle, Matt Nable as Big Tony, Uli Latukefu as Tongan Sam, and Janet Anderson as Simone.

The premise for Last King of The Cross‘ second season follows 18 months after the first, with John lying low overseas and Sam in prison.

John returns ambitious to take over Sydney’s nightclub empire, Oxford Street. But in doing so, he has thrown himself and his family into a world of trouble – a family which could very well become his greatest threat.

Lincoln Younes returns as John Ibrahim. (Image: Instagram)

On one side, John is thrown into a power struggle with Oxford Street’s reigning queen, Ray Kinnock. On another, newly released Sam has built the largest bikie chapter in Australian history, putting John is trouble with the entire criminal empire. Meanwhile, youngest brother Michael grapples between a life full of promise or a like of crime.

In the midst of John’s war, newly promoted Senior Sergeant Liz Doyle has a new taskforce determined to take him down.

“We’re super excited to continue the story of Last King of The Cross – bringing more extreme and fascinating untold stories of John Ibrahim and his family. Season two will surprise and thrill our audience in unexpected ways as we enter the seductive, dangerous, and ecstasy-fuelled world of the early 2000’s,” Heliums Mark Fennessy said.

“The production team is delighted to reunite the exceptional cast and crew that delivered such a stunning first season and welcomes new additions who will contribute even more in elevating our unique world to new heights.

“Last King of The Cross promises to once again push the boundaries, showcasing the evolution of our characters against the backdrop of Sydney’s gritty and glamorous nightlife scene where power, sex, crime, and business intersect.”

The premiere date for Last King of The Cross has officially been revealed as 30 August 2024, with the first two episodes of season two premiering. Episodes will then drop weekly.

