Fans may recognise Sam Corlett from Vikings: Valhalla, but we know him as Caliban from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Now, the young Australian actor is in the spotlight once more following the success of the new Netflix drama, Territory.

Territory has been dubbed the Australian version of Yellowstone by fans, with Sam taking on the character, Marshall Lawson who ran away from his messy family only to be forced back, when his grandfather then pressures him to take over the business.

Sam portrays Marshall in Territory. (Credit: Netflix)

With so many fans swooning over the television series mere days after its release, many have begun to wonder who is that country boy all dressed in flannel? And does Sam Corlett have a partner?

Sam, 28, was born and raised in Central Coast, New South Wales. Spending a lot of time overseas for work, he previously mentioned to TV Week it was refreshing to return home for Territory.

As a rising star in the entertainment industry, Sam has kept his personal life relatively away from the spotlight. Mostly sharing behind-the-scenes footage from his recent projects to Instagram, including The Dry, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – spin-off to the original, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch – Territory and He Ain’t Heavy.

Many fans will recognise him from Vikings: Valhalla. (Credit: Netflix)

While Sam was linked to his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star, Kiernan Shipka who played Sabrina Spellman, during his 2020 appearance in the series. However, nothing was ever confirmed or denied by either party.

It is very possible that fans paired the two actors together given their brilliant on-screen chemistry – no one can resist an enemy to lover’s plotline. Unfortunately, the series was cancelled in December 2020.

If his Instagram is any indicator, Sam is currently single, nor has he ever announced his relationship status publicly.

Sam starred alongside Kiernan Shipka in CAOS. (Credits: Instagram)

Following his CAOS stint, he joined Vikings: Valhalla – which is a spin-off to Travis Fimmel’s Vikings – in the third season as Leif Eriksson for 24 episodes.

